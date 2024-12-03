Best Convertible 2025

Sleek convertibles have been in decline for several years now – in parallel with the shrinking number of coupé – as car manufacturers prioritise new electric vehicles. But, thankfully, some car companies are keeping the faith.

Although open-top cars remain popular at the über-luxury level, the choices available from volume manufacturers are declining all the time. This year saw just four new models eligible:

Our awards recognise both the best new models launched over the last 12 months and the best overall cars in each category – because newest doesn’t always mean best. As with coupés, there’s no electric class champion here as the MG Cyberster is pretty much on its own there at present.

Best new convertible: Mercedes-Benz CLE (74%)

The new Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is the latest in a long line of glorious drop-top Mercedes models. Elegant and supremely comfortable, it’s won over media reviewers in recent months and looks set to do the same for UK car buyers.

With a host of advanced technology to keep you cooler in summer and warmer in winter, the CLE Cabriolet is a perfect road trip companion all year round. It’s also generally regarded to be a better vehicle than its coupé sibling, with the comfort-oriented suspension more suited to the drop-top version.

Class champion: Mazda MX-5 (83%)

The Mazda MX-5 is now reaching the end of its fourth generation and every model ever built for the last 35 years has been a cracker. On a sunny day with the roof down, it’s almost impossible to have more fun within legal speed limits than behind the wheel of an MX-5.

The current MX-5 has received widespread praise for its driving dynamics, light weight and uncompromised sports car experience. The only real criticisms relate to its lack of space and inevitably poor practicality.

