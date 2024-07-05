fbpx
Electric MG Cyberster sports car now on sale

The battery-powered MG Cyberster coupé is now available to order in the UK, with the first customer deliveries expected in August.

by Sean Rees

The long-awaited MG Cyberster convertible is now on sale in the UK, which is the most powerful production model in MG’s 100-year history.

The battery-powered sports car currently sits in a class of its own, with the only other electric convertible currently available being the much smaller Fiat 500 Electric cabriolet. Instead, the Cyberster poses more of a sales threat to petrol-powered premium drop-tops like the BMW Z4 and Porsche 718 Boxster.

Equipped with unique design features like its scissor doors and arrow-shaped turning signals, the convertible is powered by 77kWh battery with two different power options.

The single-motor real-wheel drive ‘Trophy’ has an output of 340hp and can reportedly muster 316 miles on a single charge. It can also complete a 0-62mph sprint in five seconds flat.

By comparison, the top-spec all-wheel drive Cyberster ‘GT’ offers Ferrari-rivalling speeds. This dual-motor option instead offers 503hp, and while it can accelerate to 62mph from stationary in a very quick 3.2 seconds, it does offer less battery range – 276 miles to be exact.

The roadster can charge at speeds of up to 150kW (rapid charging), with 10% to 80% battery charge taking 30 minutes at this highest speed.

The car’s electronically-controlled fabric roof can be opened or closed in around 15 seconds at speeds up to 30mph. The car sits on 19-inch alloy wheels as standard (20-inch alloys for the ‘GT’) and is fitted with Brembo brakes with three-mode regenerative braking to maximise energy efficiency.

Standard safety features include lane keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring as part of the brand’s ‘MG Pilot’ package.

Inside, a ten-inch digital instrument cluster is flanked by two seven-inch displays angled towards the driver. Yet another screen is mounted to the centre console, providing touchscreen access to the dual-zone climate controls.

The infotainment is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a eight-speaker Bose sound system, interior ambient lighting and surround view parking camera also come as standard.

Besides centre console storage, the boot offers 249 litres of luggage space. This is 25 litres less than the Porsche 718 Boxster, not to mention the Boxster also comes with ‘Frunk’ storage under the bonnet, which is not a Cyberster feature.

Now available to order, Pricing starts at just south of £55k for the ‘Trophy’, rising to £60k for the ‘GT’. This is similar pricing to that of the petrol BMW Z4 and Porsche 718 line-ups. All models come with a seven-year, 80,000-mile warranty and the first customer orders are scheduled to arrive this August.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
