Ineos Grenadier production paused

Ineos has been forced to halt the production of its off-roading Grenadier 4×4 due to a trim part shortage.

This issue comes as the unnamed supplier of the trim part is facing possible bankruptcy, and the absence of this key component has brought a stop to Grenadier production for now, including the the Quartermaster pick-up truck that has recently arrived in the UK.

Ineos has commented that it is doing all it can to resolve this issue, and while it is presumed that the Grenadier will re-enter production by 2025 or earlier, the fledgling automotive brand is yet to announce exactly when it expects it will have production back on track.

This is another setback for Ineos which has also recently delayed the launch of its all-electric Fusilier 4×4 to 2028 – originally given a 2027 arrival – the manufacturer citing slow EV uptake as the reason for the delay.

The Ineos Grenadierholds currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of E with a score of 48%. This score reflects its specialist off-road nature, which works against its suitability for regular family duties compared to many alternative vehicles.