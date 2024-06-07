Major mid-life update for BMW 1 Series

BMW has given its entry-level 1 Series hatchback a wide array of revisions, including new exterior looks, the brand’s latest infotainment software and “extensively improved” chassis technology.

The 1 Series is currently a top-ten best-seller in the UK, and this rather large mid-life facelift is intended to boost consumer demand for the model further as the BMW battles the likes of the Audi A3, which is currently a few thousand sales ahead.

As well as updating the car’s cosmetics and revisiting the car’s chassis design, BMW has also taken the opportunity to slim down the pre-facelift range of gearbox and engine choices. Like the recently updated 3 Series range, diesel engine options have been removed, and the hatchback is no longer available with a manual transmission.

Soon available to order, the refreshed 1 Series has a new front end with a lower nose that features reshaped LED headlights and more prominent air intakes on the front bumper. The traditional chrome-finished BMW kidney grille design makes way for a new oval shaped design finished in black, with vertical or horizontal bars on either end, depending on the model you choose.

The rear end is pretty similar to the pre-facelift model, but BMW has tweaked the LED tail light design and the rear bumper sits slightly lower to the ground too. BMW says that these design changes – including the black rear diffuser elements shown above for ‘M Sport’ models – display the hatchback’s “sporty character more than ever.”

The manufacturer has also decided to make the model slightly larger once again, making it four centimetres longer and two-and-a-half centimetres taller. BMW has also “further developed” the chassis setup with new shock absorber technology to improve stability and steering feedback. The car sits on 17-inch alloy wheels as standard.

Three different trim levels will be available, starting with the lead-in ‘120i Sport’ and mid-range ‘120i M Sport’. Both are powered by a 170hp three-cylinder petrol engine with 48V of mild-hybrid assistance paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox, but the ‘M Sport’ comes with several sportier cosmetic bodywork features.

The top-of-the-range model is the ‘M135 xDrive’ – a sporty all-wheel drive version powered by 300hp four-cylinder engine, with drive sent through the same seven-speed automatic transmission. This model can complete a 0-62mph sprint in a reported 4.9 seconds – around three seconds faster than the standard model – and comes fitted with an even more aggressive ‘BMW M’ exterior design.

Inside, the big new addition is the brand’s 20-inch curved display that houses the digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen on the dashboard, which is powered by BMW’s latest ‘Operating System 9’ and is compatible with over-the-air updates. BMW has scrapped the buttons for settings like climate control, and moved these controls onto the display.

A head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen is on the options list, as is parking assistance tech and ‘glare-free’ adaptive LED headlights. Two-zone automatic air conditioning, a panoramic glass roof and a more advanced Harman Kardon sound system are included with the ‘M135 xDrive’ package.

That just about sums up this facelift. UK pricing starts at just under £30k (excluding additional on-the-road costs, which are yet to be confirmed), rising to £41k for the ‘M135 xDrive’.