fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Major mid-life update for BMW 1 Series

The BMW 1 Series hatchback has been given a significant facelift which includes new exterior looks and updated infotainment software

2024 BMW 1 Series

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

BMW has given its entry-level 1 Series hatchback a wide array of revisions, including new exterior looks, the brand’s latest infotainment software and “extensively improved” chassis technology.

The 1 Series is currently a top-ten best-seller in the UK, and this rather large mid-life facelift is intended to boost consumer demand for the model further as the BMW battles the likes of the Audi A3, which is currently a few thousand sales ahead.

As well as updating the car’s cosmetics and revisiting the car’s chassis design, BMW has also taken the opportunity to slim down the pre-facelift range of gearbox and engine choices. Like the recently updated 3 Series range, diesel engine options have been removed, and the hatchback is no longer available with a manual transmission.

Soon available to order, the refreshed 1 Series has a new front end with a lower nose that features reshaped LED headlights and more prominent air intakes on the front bumper. The traditional chrome-finished BMW kidney grille design makes way for a new oval shaped design finished in black, with vertical or horizontal bars on either end, depending on the model you choose.

The rear end is pretty similar to the pre-facelift model, but BMW has tweaked the LED tail light design and the rear bumper sits slightly lower to the ground too. BMW says that these design changes – including the black rear diffuser elements shown above for ‘M Sport’ models – display the hatchback’s “sporty character more than ever.”

The manufacturer has also decided to make the model slightly larger once again, making it four centimetres longer and two-and-a-half centimetres taller. BMW has also “further developed” the chassis setup with new shock absorber technology to improve stability and steering feedback. The car sits on 17-inch alloy wheels as standard.

Three different trim levels will be available, starting with the lead-in ‘120i Sport’ and mid-range ‘120i M Sport’. Both are powered by a 170hp three-cylinder petrol engine with 48V of mild-hybrid assistance paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox, but the ‘M Sport’ comes with several sportier cosmetic bodywork features.

The top-of-the-range model is the ‘M135 xDrive’ – a sporty all-wheel drive version powered by 300hp four-cylinder engine, with drive sent through the same seven-speed automatic transmission. This model can complete a 0-62mph sprint in a reported 4.9 seconds – around three seconds faster than the standard model – and comes fitted with an even more aggressive ‘BMW M’ exterior design.

Inside, the big new addition is the brand’s 20-inch curved display that houses the digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen on the dashboard, which is powered by BMW’s latest ‘Operating System 9’ and is compatible with over-the-air updates. BMW has scrapped the buttons for settings like climate control, and moved these controls onto the display.

A head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen is on the options list, as is parking assistance tech and ‘glare-free’ adaptive LED headlights. Two-zone automatic air conditioning, a panoramic glass roof and a more advanced Harman Kardon sound system are included with the ‘M135 xDrive’ package.

That just about sums up this facelift. UK pricing starts at just under £30k (excluding additional on-the-road costs, which are yet to be confirmed), rising to £41k for the ‘M135 xDrive’.

The BMW 1 Series currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 70%. The used car rating is a B, but the actual score is only 1% less. The 1 Series scores well for CO2 emissions, safety, running costs and media reviews. The only real downside is that reliability is more problematic than many other cars in its class.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved