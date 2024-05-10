Refreshed Skoda Octavia now on sale

Skoda has given its mid-size Octavia saloon and estate range several minor tweaks, including small exterior design revisions, a new infotainment system and a “simplified” engine line-up.

Starting with the car’s looks, the Octavia now has a chrome strip that runs across the front bumper on lead-in ‘SE’ and ‘SE L’ models, which is installed above lower air intakes. Also available is the brand’s second-generation Matrix LED headlights with ‘crystalline elements’, and the LED tail lights have been revised too, and now feature ‘dynamic direction indicators’ which flash in a sweeping motion.

The Octavia is just under a centimetre longer than the pre-facelift model but rear storage remains the same, with a boot capacity of 600 litres for the saloon and 640 litres for the estate.

Stepping inside, all models now come with a new 13-inch infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster pairing. This infotainment system is wireless compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and comes with Skoda’s satellite navigation software.

A wireless smartphone charging pad, heated seats and traffic sign recognition tech now also come as standard. The entry-level ‘SE’ now includes folding and heated door mirrors too, as well as keyless start and entry and a new ‘turn assist’ sensor.

The entry-level ‘SE’ sits on 16-inch alloy wheels as standard, but larger 17- and 18-inch alloys are available with more expensive trim grades.

Five engine options – three petrols and two diesels – form the revised powertrain line-up, starting with the 116hp 1.5-litre petrol with a six-speed manual gearbox or seven-speed automatic gearbox (the latter coming with a mild-hybrid boost). Available with the ‘SE L’ and up is a 150hp 1.5-litre petrol with the same gearbox options.

Both diesels are powered by a 2.0-litre unit – the first offers 116hp and the second musters up to 150hp. The range-topper is the 265hp 2.0-litre petrol reserved for the Octavia vRS, which is also paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

With prices now starting at just under £27k, Skoda says customer orders of the refreshed Octavia will start to arrive on British roads this Summer.

The Skoda Octavia currently holds an Expert Rating of A, with a score of 77%. That’s a fairly impressive score, and the highest for any petrol-powered Skoda in our Expert Rating Index.