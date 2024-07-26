Drivers risking holiday breakdowns and fines

Schools are finishing for the term, workplaces are shutting up and families are packing their belongings in readiness for the summer vacation. And that means millions of cars will be hitting the roads and heading for the holiday hotspots at home and abroad.

Cars will feature highly again this year when it comes to planning a vacation. More than 13 million UK drivers will take friends and relatives away using the family vehicle this year, says a new survey.

Long journeys

And many of those will be holidaying at home and abroad, opening up all sorts of issues when it comes to planning for a long road trip.

The research, from car service and repair specialist (and partner of The Car Expert) Kwik Fit, shows that 4.5 million drivers are planning their main holiday in the UK, but will also be taking the car abroad this summer.

And almost double that number – nearly nine million drivers – will have their main holiday overseas but will also be going on a summer break in the UK and relying on the car to get them and their families there safely.

Around 16 million people say they will be using their car as their main mode of travel for at least one of their summer holidays, the research reveals. Those using their car for a UK destination and will be covering an average of less than 400 miles, although 7% of them will be clocking up more than 1,000 miles.

The research also found that those heading overseas in their own car this summer – around 4.5 million holidaymakers – will travel an average more than 600 miles, although 8% will top a whopping 2,000 miles.

Simple car checks

But despite these lengthy journeys, often with heavy loads of luggage and passengers, a significant proportion of owners will get into their car without making any checks before hitting the road.

More than a third (35%) of drivers say they don’t even check their tyre pressures, while only a half (45%) look at their tyre tread. Many drivers will also neglect to check their car’s vital fluids. The survey found that four out of 10 motorists (41%) don’t check their screen wash is topped up, 46% won’t look at their oil level, 62% ignore the coolant and 67% won’t bother with their brake fluid.

Overseas regulations

But vehicle condition isn’t the only aspect of holiday motoring that drivers are neglecting, says Kwik Fit. Only a third (37%) of drivers heading overseas will thoroughly check the road regulations of the country they are going to.

Four out of 10 (39%) say they will do a quick check online, while 12% will rely on their ferry or tunnel booking information. Nearly one in eight (12%) say either they don’t need to do any checks because they have travelled to a country before, or they simply won’t bother with any research whatsoever.

As The Car Expert has highlighted in our popular Driving in… series, neglecting to do any prior foreign travel checks could be storing up trouble for motorists, as regulations change across Europe.

Some European cities require cars to display a sticker identifying their level of emissions now, while other foreign towns ban some vehicles altogether. In France, for example, the penalty for non-compliance is harsh and can be as high as €450 (£370).

Other rules which have changed in recent years include the requirement, since Brexit, to display a UK sticker and to cover up any GB emblem or country flag, including on the numberplate. Drivers are also required in most countries to carry their vehicle’s V5C document (logbook), a first aid kit, fire extinguisher and a hi-viz vest, which must be inside the car, not in the boot.

“It’s quite worrying to see just how many drivers will be setting off without making the proper checks on their vehicle, or the rules of the road at their destination,” says a spokesperson for Kwik Fit.

“Advance preparation can save a lot of hassle, and a few simple checks – especially tyres and fluids – can help prevent problems en route. And as well as car checks, making sure drivers know the latest rules for their journey is a sensible measure.

“The last thing they need is to be pulled over and fined for not displaying a sticker that costs only a few pounds or for having their hi-viz in the boot.”

Many car service and repair companies, including Kwik Fit, will carry out a free vehicle health check for customers, which could be a sensible decision for drivers before they set off on a long journey.

Read more: