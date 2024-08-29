fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Car ownership advice

Driving to work? Make sure you have the right insurance

As a law-abiding motorist, it’s likely that you have insurance to drive on a public road: probably ‘Social, Domestic & Pleasure’ cover. But if you drive to work every day, you could be under-insured. Here’s how.

Driving to work

Our Expert Partners

Our commercial partners can assist you with every aspect of owning a car
AA logo 600x300

Join the UK's #1 breakdown cover provider.
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, GAP, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Book My Garage logo 2022

Compare instant car service, repair and MOT deals.
Find out more

ebay logo 600x300

Find the missing part for your vehicle.
Find out more

Euro Car Parts logo

Latest offers and Star Buys from Euro Car Parts.
Find out more

Kwik Fit logo

For tyres, brakes, MOT, exhausts and car services you can trust.
Find out more

Who Can Fix My Car 2022 logo 600x300

Find local garages you can rely on.
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
More car ownership advice
spot_imgspot_img
by Tom Johnston

With ever-growing motoring costs, we all look for the best deal possible when the annual insurance renewal comes around. And for many motorists, that means finding the best price for their social, domestic & pleasure (SD&P) cover.

But if you use your car to get to work and have not notified your insurer of this, you could be driving with insufficient cover.

It’s one thing being a courier and using your car for deliveries across the country – that’s generally accepted as business use. But what about commuting to your normal place of work or office? Or going to see clients? Perhaps visiting different work sites or locations?

Risk experts have warned that not all drivers using their own cars for work will have the correct insurance in place. Work-related journeys all need additional business cover, which should be discussed with an insurer before any policy is put into place.

Using a car for a regular commute to a place of work can constitute a ‘business use’ which is not covered on a regular SD&P policy. Even driving a friend or relative to a rail station for them to catch a train to work every day can be classed as a ‘work-related journey’ which should have adequate insurance cover.

Recent research by risk management experts Safe2Drive, shows that significant numbers of UK motorists mistakenly believe that their standard car insurance policy covers them for business use. 

Businesses have a duty of care to ensure the safety and well-being of their employees beyond the confines of the workplace. This includes support for ‘grey fleet’ vehicles, which are privately owned vehicles used for business driving. Duty of care measures include verifying that workers have the appropriate insurance coverage for business use, adequate driver training, and help with regular maintenance of the vehicle.

As a company does not own the grey fleet vehicles, the business must manage more challenging problems as the responsibility lies with the employer to ensure the safety of their drivers and the vehicles they use.

Failure to have the correct insurance could lead to serious consequences for both employer and employee, including legal non-compliance, claims refused, fines and penalties, increased costs and in some cases a criminal record.

What are the different types of car insurance?

Social, Domestic & Pleasure – Normal use of a private vehicle, including visiting friends and family, driving to the shops or supermarket and using the vehicle for days out and holiday trips.

Social with commuting – As above but adding in a clause which covers you for a regular commute to a permanent place of work. This can include going to a rail station and leaving the car in its car park every day.

Business use – Cover that is added in for any type of work-related driving. There are different levels of cover, from using a car to get another office or a meeting, driving to collect equipment or a colleague, up to using the vehicle regularly for site visits or multiple client appointments. 

Commercial use – Full-on business use, such as using a car as a taxi, a driving school car or a delivery vehicle. This is a clearer-cut category for most motorists but, in any case, the insurer would be able to advise which level you need.

Read more:

Latest car ownership features and advice

Tom Johnston
Tom Johnstonhttp://johnstonmedia.com/
Tom Johnston was the first-ever reporter on national motoring magazine Auto Express. He went on to become that magazine’s News Editor and Assistant Editor, and has also been Motoring Correspondent for the Daily Star and contributor to the Daily and Sunday Express. Today, as a freelance writer, content creator and copy editor, Tom works with exciting and interesting websites and magazines on varied projects.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved