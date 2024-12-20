High-peformance Kia EV9 GT arriving next year

Kia has announced that a sporty version of its large flagship electric EV9 will go on sale in the UK in 2025, which is the most powerful SUV the marque has produced to date.

Structurally identical to the standard EV9 – which has recently been awarded The Car Expert’s ‘Best Premium Large Car‘ award for 2025 – the EV9 GT comes with several performance and driving dynamics improvements, as well as some unique cosmetic design changes inside and out.

Starting with performance, the EV9 GT is an all-wheel drive electric car, with an electric motor on both the front and rear axle that together provide a power output of 508hp – that’s 135hp than the previous range-topper, the EV9 GT-Line S. This power boost means that the large SUV, which weighs over 2,600kg, can complete a 0-62mph sprint in a reported 4.6 seconds.

Kia has also given the GT electronically-controlled suspension (ECS) tech to improve ride comfort, which works in tandem with a ‘road preview’ camera system that detects potholes on the road ahead, which then adjusts the suspension’s shock absorbers to reduce any rough terrain impact.

An electronic limited slip differential limits wheelspin in tight corners to increase stability on high-speed bends, and the SUV also comes with a faux gear shifting feature, where the driver can shift through simulated gears using paddles fitted on the steering wheel column.

The car is powered by a large 100kWh battery pack that provides “more than” 280 miles of charge on a single range. Using a DC fast charge, this battery can be topped up from 10% to 80% charge in a reported 24 minutes. The SUV also comes with vehicle-to-load (V2L) compatibility, allowing the owner to charge external devices like laptops, kettles and even other cars, and the SUV can tow braked weights of up to 2,500kg.

Kia has also given the GT model some minor exterior design tweaks so that the SUV “turn heads everywhere it goes”, including a unique 21-inch alloy wheel design with larger neon green brake callipers and an alternate chevron-shaped daytime running light signature that stretches further across the front fascia.

Neon green also features on light-up inserts on the dashboard, door panels and centre console inside. The sports seats are trimmed in Alcantara leather with other faux leather and suede trimmings also featuring across the cabin.

Like the standard EV9, the GT comes in a seven-seat configuration and the car’s infotainment system is wirelessly compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

That sums up what we know about the new Kia EV9 GT so far. More details, including UK pricing and specifications, will follow in the coming months.