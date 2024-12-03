fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Best Car Awards

Best Premium Large Car 2025

The Kia EV9 sits firmly in luxury SUV territory, shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the biggest names in the business, and it’s a revelation.

Kia EV9 – Best Premium Large Car 2025, The Car Expert Awards

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Stuart Masson
spot_imgspot_img

For the 2025 Awards, we’ve had a bit of a reorganisation. When it comes to large family vehicles, the line between ‘car’ and ‘SUV’ has become so blurred that it’s effectively pointless. So we’ve grouped them together.

Instead, we’ve separated large cars into mainstream and premium as that tends to better reflect how real-world car buyers look for their next vehicle. The badge, price tag (or monthly payments) and feature list tend to be more important than the body style, although customers are overwhelmingly choosing SUV-style cars instead of conventional hatchback/saloon/estate models – even if they’re no more practical and no more spacious (and have limited off-roading capabilities).

This was one of the more controversial categories, as the winning car comes from a brand that wouldn’t normally be considered ‘premium’. But looking at price, quality and features, it was a better fit here than in the mainstream large car category.

The eligible cars this year were:

Our awards recognise both the best new models launched over the last 12 months and the best overall cars in each category – because newest doesn’t always mean best.

Best new large car: Kia EV9 (80%)

Kia EV9 - Expert Rating – Best Large Car 2025, The Car Expert Awards

It’s telling that the best premium large car winner doesn’t carry an old-school European badge. The EV9 puts Kia firmly into luxury SUV territory, and it’s a revelation. Not only does the Kia EV9 sit shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the biggest names in the business very comfortably indeed, it puts them in the shade in many ways.

Clever design, strong build quality, loads of standard kit, acres of cabin and boot space, and a warranty that makes so-called ‘premium’ brands look stingy. Plus, it’s fully electric at a price that matches diesel and petrol models from other brands. Kia could charge another £10,000 for the EV9 and it would still be good value.

Class champion, electric: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo (91%)

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo | Expert Rating

The Porsche Taycan continues to be the benchmark for new electric vehicles according to motoring journalists all over the UK, and the Cross Turismo version is the pick of the range.

With stunning performance, impeccable build quality and all the creature comforts you’d expect from a £100K+ luxury car, the Taycan Cross Turismo is one of the best EVs (a lot of) money can buy.

Class champion, petrol/diesel/hybrid: Rolls-Royce Phantom (92%)

Rolls-Royce Phantom (2018 onwards) Expert Rating

Calling a Rolls-Royce ‘premium’ is a bit like calling Buckingham Palace a ‘mansion’ – it just doesn’t quite convey the appropriate level of grandeur. Still, here we are.

The Phantom is, quite simply, the peak of almost every quality that one could want in a luxury car. Well, apart from running costs, but that’s unlikely to put off too many prospective customers. It even drives nicely, although that’s not likely to be of much interest to buyers, either, as they’re far more likely to be luxuriating in the rear seats while the chauffeur drives.

The Car Expert Awards 2025– all the category winners

The latest from The Car Expert

Stuart Masson
Stuart Massonhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/
Stuart is the Editorial Director of our suite of sites: The Car Expert, The Van Expert and The Truck Expert. Originally from Australia, Stuart has had a passion for cars and the automotive industry for over thirty years. He spent a decade in automotive retail, and now works tirelessly to help car buyers by providing independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved