Looking for vans, pick-ups and light commercial vehicles? Visit our sister site, The Van Expert.
Expert media appearances (2014 to 2022)
2022
Stuart talks to Abigail Donoghue about the risks of applying hot water – either directly or in a bag – to an iced-up windscreen in winter.
Read here
GB News: Staying safe (and legal) in wintry conditions
Stuart appears on GB News TV to talk to Isabel and Martin about how to make sure you’re staying safe and legal if you’re heading out on the roads during the current cold snap.
The Telegraph and The Sun both report on The Car Expert’s research into car finance ,as people across the UK are struggling to continue making their car finance payments as the cost-of-living crisis grips households.
The Telegraph, The Sun
As costs of living soar, consumers may regret expensive finance loans. Stuart talks to Claer Barrett about the state of the car finance market.
Read here
Stuart talks to Peter White about how used car pricing – why they’re so high and how soon they’ll start to come down.
Listen here
Increasing cost-of-living pressures could lead to thousands of drivers defaulting on their car finance payments. Stuart talks to Tom Haynes about the risks for borrowers.
Read here
Stuart talks to David Byers about how rising interest rates are pushing up car finance payments, and suggests some ways to trade down to save money.
Read here
With new cars being in short supply, used car values are much higher than normal. Stuart talks to Tom Haynes about the impact for both buyers and sellers.
Read here
Rob Hull, writing for the ‘This is Money’ section of the Daily Mail, covers The Car Expert’s investigation into car finance debt and concerns over household budgets.
Read here
Rachel Moss pulls together a list of tips for how to manage as interest rates keep on rising, including car finance advice from The Car Expert
Read here
Industry analysts at AM-Online reported on The Car Expert’s research into soaring car finance debt, which has now hit more than £40bn a year.
Read here
Stuart talks to Elliott Webb about the growing number of EV chargers on the streets, and what to expect as we get ever-closer to the 2030 cut-off for new petrol cars.
Listen here
The New Statesman looks back at the history of the Ford Fiesta, including data from The Car Expert’s exclusive analysis of what went wrong for the UK’s favourite car.
Read here
Stuart talks to Peter White about how car finance payments are now much more expensive than they have been in the past.
Listen here
Stuart talks to Roberto Perrone about Ford’s announcement that the Fiesta small car is being axed after 46 years of production.
Listen here
A poll on the Express website has shown that car buyers don’t want to make the switch to electric or plug-in hybrid cars just yet.
Read here
Many titles, including The Scotsman, The Yorkshire Post, NationalWorld and others report on The Car Expert’s investigation into the UK’s car finance debt.
The Scotsman, The Yorkshire Post, NationalWorld and many others
Stuart talks to Roberto Perrone about the increasing rates of car theft from new cars with ‘keyless’ entry technology. Even the president of the AA had his car stolen!
Listen here
Drivers are turning away from oversized diesels and to smaller or electric vehicles, said Stuart to the Daily Express. Value brands like Dacia and MG are gaining market share and more affordable models dominate the top-10 sellers.
Read here
Stuart talks to Chris Golds about the state of the new car market, with supply heavily restricted and some models not even available to order.
Read here
Daily Mail and The Sun: Electric car owners short-changed by short cables
The Daily Mail and The Sun both report on The Car Expert’s research into EV charging cable length, with short cables making it tricky for owners to charge their cars.
Daily Mail, The Sun
Stuart talks to Babs Michel about the current high prices of used cars, and offers some tips for used car buyers to avoid being ripped off by car dealers.
Read here
The Daily Record looks at soaring petrol and diesel prices, with more drivers considering an electric car to replace their current vehicle. Stuart comments on the government’s promise to fund more on-street charging points.
Read here
The London Evening Standard launches an EV adoption campaign called Plug It In, consulting Stuart on the best new EVs for different types of car buyers and predicting what London will look like ‘beyond petrol’.
Read here
The Sun reports on The Car Expert’s analysis of new car buying trends in 2022, showing that UK buyers are looking for cars that are smaller, cheaper and greener.
Read here
Stuart explains the ins and outs of the personal contract purchase (PCP) to Jo Dunbar, what to look out for and what other sort of finance options may also be suitable.
Read here
Stuart talks to Rebecca Flood about a viral video doing the rounds on TikTok that shows a woman appearing to open a locked car window using nothing but sticky tape. Does it actually work?
Read here
The Daily Mail wonders where Britain ranks in the global car manufacturing league, so it turns to our Expert Rating Index for the definitive rankings.
Read here
Stuart gives Tom Hussey some top tips on buying a second-hand car, for both buying online and in person at a dealership.
Read here
2021
Stuart talks to Babs Michel about record second-hand car prices, whether it’s a good time to buy a car and what to look for in a used car.
Listen here
An outage for a Tesla app has left hundreds of Tesla car owners unable to unlock or start their cars. Stuart explains how reliance on convenience technology can catch owners out.
Read here.
Also reported in the UK at The Guardian, The Independent, Mail+ and The Express, and on many other news sites around the world.
Stuart talks to Verity Cowley about the current boom in second-had car prices, and whether it’s a good time to be buying a car or selling your current vehicle.
Listen here
Stuart joins the BBC Defenders UK team to reveal how easy it can be for a fraudulent car dealer to falsify a used car’s service history. The dodgy dealer in question also promised used car warranties that turned out to be completely worthless.
Electric cars aren’t cheap to buy, but they do cost a lot less to run than a petrol car. Stuart talks about the progress being made in charging infrastructure and battery range for electric cars.
Read here
The country’s biggest electric car charging provider, BP Pulse, has been heavily criticised for failures with installations and smart charging apps. Stuart talks to Matt Allwright about what’s going wrong and what needs to be done.
Watch here
There are more options than ever for selling your car. Moneyweek reports on our advice to consumers, with Andrew Charman warning car owners to be wary of car buying services that try to haggle prices down from their initial offer.
Read here
High demand and a shortage of new car supplies have lead to soaring prices for used cars. Stuart talks to Roberto Perrone about what this means for anyone looking to buy a car (or sell their current car!).
Listen here
Investment is pouring into EV infrastructure in the UK as we head towards 2030, but there’s still a long way to go. Stuart talks to Benji Hyer about the progress is being made and the hurdles that need to be overcome.
Watch here
Theft of catalytic converters has skyrocketed over the last year, as thieves target them for their valuable precious metals. Stuart talks to Jim White about why hybrid cars are particularly vulnerable and what owners can do to protect their cars.
Listen here
The electric car will ultimately kill off the manual gearbox, but its demise has been coming for a long time anyway. Stuart talks to Thomas Grose at US News about the shift from manual to automatic gearboxes.
Read here
A rare Aston Martin DB5 Volante with several celebrity owners is coming up for auction. Stuart chats to Christo Foufas about British car manufacturing and the best British cars of all time.
Listen here
New rules will mean that car insurance companies will not be able to charge existing customers more than new customers, a practice known as ‘price walking’. Stuart talks to Roberto Perrone about what this means for car owners.
Listen here
BBC Essex: Personalised number plates
Personalised number plates remain as popular as ever, and Stuart talks to Sonia Watson about why car buyers can’t get enough of customised plates that send a message to the world.
Listen here
Another piece looking at the growth of online used car buying over the last year. Stuart explains the benefits of consumer rights protection for any purchase made online. We’re not taking responsibility for the car finance tips provided, though, which contained several inaccuracies and didn’t come from The Car Expert!
Read here
China is the world’s largest producer of electric cars, so is the growth in electric vehicles simply playing into China’s hands? Stuart talks to Winifred Robinson about global car production and what it means for consumers.
Listen here
Are taxpayers going to be forced to pay for EV charging points to be installed all over the countryside? Stuart talks to Sadie Nine about what’s needed and where the money to pay for it all will be coming from.
Listen here
The coronavirus has led to a rapid increase in the number of people buying new cars online. Stuart explains why you actually have more rights when buying online than in a showroom.
Read here
Two of the world’s largest car companies have merged into one huge conglomerate. Stuart talks to Rob Young about the implications of Groupe PSA (Peugeot, Citroën, Vauxhall, etc) merging with FCA (Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, etc).
Listen here
2020
Following a government announcement to bring forward the ban on new petrol and diesel car sales to 2030, Stuart talks to John Bevir about the implications for the UK’s transition to an electrified new car market over the next decade.
Watch here
Stuart talks to Andy Whittaker about the government’s announcement that new petrol and diesel car sales will be banned from 2030, and what it means for car buyers.
Listen here
Electric vehicles are in the news a lot at the moment. Stuart talks to Dave Monk about electric cars, answering questions and dispelling myths about the future of driving.
Listen here
PCP car finance is still misunderstood by many car buyers. Stuart explains the full implications of what you’re borrowing and what to look out for.
Watch here
Main dealer, independent garage or private sale? Stuart provides some top tips about what to look for when buying a used car – even if you have zero mechanical knowledge.
Listen here
Stuart appears on BBC Radio 4’s Money Box programme to talk about used car warranties. Are they more than just a waste of money?
Listen here
Stuart spoke to BBC News and Radio 4’s You and Yours programme about the growing number of drivers who are choosing to take their driving test in an automatic and not bother to learn to change gears.
Read here
Stuart appears on BBC Radio 4’s Money Box programme to talk about consumer rights when handing back your car on a PCP finance agreement.
Listen here
New keyless entry technology make life convenient, but they can make your car very easy to steal. Stuart explains how to keep your car secure.
Watch here
Stuart explains some of the risks with having a dealer sell your car on consignment if you don’t have a clearly-written agreement to protect yourself.
Watch here
Stuart talks to Winifred Robinson about car dealers reporting strong sales in their first two weeks after re-opening post-lockdown.
Listen here
As car dealers re-open, there are thousands of new cars ready to be delivered to their new owners. But how much new business is set to be done in coming months?
Read here
Stuart talks to Jamie Doward about what car buyers can expect as dealerships start to re-open after lockdown thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read here
Stuart talks to Ben Carter from BBC Radio 4’s Money Box in a special podcast that explores lots of different aspects of car finance, with lots of advice for car buyers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Listen here
Car Dealer Magazine: Are car finance lenders in trouble?
The car finance industry could be on the brink of collapse as thousands of consumers risk defaulting on loans because of coronavirus. Stuart suggests the government needs to offer similar help to that given to mortgage lenders.
Read here
Stuart talks to Paul Lewis on BBC Radio 4’s Money Box programme about how car finance has been impacted by the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, and what options customers have if they hit financial difficulties.
Listen here
Stuart explains how PCP car finance has been kicking problems down the road for the car finance sector, and how the coronavirus epidemic could bring the whole industry crashing down.
Read here
Stuart discusses the potential ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic for the car finance sector and the automotive industry overall, with millions of car owners currently locked into PCP agreements.
Read here
Stuart talks to Olly Barratt for CNA (Channel NewsAsia) about the challenges facing the UK car manufacturing industry after Brexit finally goes ahead.
Watch here
2019
Stuart talks to Louise Cooper on BBC Radio 4’s Money Box Live programme about what to watch out for when buying a car on finance, and why you should always read the small print.
Listen here
Stuart talks to Peter White on BBC Radio 4’s You & Yours programme about car scrappage schemes, and why other countries are far more generous than the UK with incentives to get polluting older cars off our roads.
Listen here
Stuart talks to Sarah Arnold about the challenges facing a nationwide adoption of electric cars, such as a lack of public charging facilities.
Read here
Stuart talks to Ruth Alexander on BBC Radio 4’s Money Box programme about proposed new changes to car finance regulations and how they will benefit car buyers.
Listen here
Stuart talks to Winifred Robinson on BBC Radio 4’s You & Yours programme about the changing face of car dealerships and the financial struggles many of them are having at the moment.
Listen here
Fewer than 50% of people pass their driving test on their first attempt, and there are often many things to blame. Stuart describes some of the reasons why drivers fail their test.
Read here
Stuart appears on the BBC News Ask This programme, talking about the realities of living with an electric car and what needs to change to increase sales of EVs beyond the current 1% of market share. Watch here
Stuart talks to Chris Warbuton about new regulations that require electric cars to make a noise at low speeds to alert pedestrians of their presence.
Listen here
Following on from the Money Box programme, the BBC News website reports on the increasing number of consumers complaining about car finance practices.
Read here
Stuart talks to Paul Lewis on BBC Radio 4’s Money Box programme about the increasing number of car finance complaints received by the Financial Ombudsman Service.
Listen here
Stuart talks to Mark Dennison about a climate committee recommendation to bring forward the ban on purely petrol or diesel cars from 2040 to 2030.
Listen here
Stuart talks to Eddie Nestor about the Financial Conduct Authority’s report into the car finance sector, and what it means for car buyers.
Listen here
Stuart talks to Oliver Hides about the issues facing the UK car industry in 2019, and the latest round of job cuts announced by Jaguar Land Rover.
Listen here
2018
Stuart talks to Jessica Lindsay about what the future of autonomous cars will mean for the average driver, and whether it will mean more car sex for everyone!
Read here
Stuart talks to Laura Shannon about why PCP deals are so popular with dealers, and why they may not necessarily be the best solution for car buyers.
Read here
Stuart talks to Elliott Webb on BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester about the latest new car reliability surveys, looking at the best and worst cars on sale today.
Listen here
Stuart talks to Winifred Robinson on BBC Radio 4’s You & Yours programme about what happens to your car finance agreement if you should die before it finishes.
Listen here
Coventry has seen its fair share of new car production during the past 100 years. But Stuart says the Jaguar Land Rover Classic operation is building new cars unlike pretty much anything attempted in the area before. Read here
Love Sport Radio: Top car buying tips
Nothing to do with football! Stuart shares his top car buying tips, and discusses diesel and depreciation, with Ed Bowsher on Love Sport Radio’s current affairs programme.
2017
Stuart talks to Paul Lewis on BBC Radio 4’s Money Box programme about how rising new car prices and falling used car values may affect your PCP car finance deal.
Listen here
Channel 4 Dispatches: PCP car finance
Stuart assists a Channel 4 investigation into dodgy car finance selling practices, offering advice and information about how PCP car finance works.
Stuart joins Martin Bamford on an Informed Choice Radio podcast to explain the core principles of car finance and help listeners to understand what to expect when they take out a car finance agreement.
Listen here
Stuart talks to Paul Lewis on BBC Radio 4’s Money Box programme about the problems of car dealers mis-selling PCP car finance and shares tips on how to avoid being stitched up.
Listen here
Stuart appears on TRT World’s Insight programme, talking to Martin Stanford about the potential for hydrogen fuel cell cars to become economically viable with Dr Anna Ploszajski from UCL.
Watch here
Stuart talks to Winifred Robinson on BBC Radio 4’s You & Yours programme about MPs’ concerns on PCP car finance and used car values. Should we all be worried?
Listen here
Stuart talks to Paul Lewis on BBC Radio 4’s Money Box programme about the pros and cons of buying a new car using PCP car finance, and what you need to look out for.
Listen here
Stuart talks to Georgie Frost on Share Radio’s morning programme, discussing the highlights and big talking points of the 2017 Geneva motor show.
Listen here
2016
Stuart shares his car buying advice with Nationwide building society. What to look out for, and the importance of understanding the different finance options available.
Read here
The classic car market is continuing to grow. Stuart writes for Classic Trader about the pros and cons of investing in a classic car.
Read here
2015
NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland: Buying a car
Stuart starred in a campaign for NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland on car finance. The programme consisted of four informational videos, a live Twitter Q&A and writing several advice articles for the NatWest and RBS websites.
Watch here and here and here and here
Mail on Sunday: Volkswagen emissions scandal
The damning revelations of Volkswagen’s emissions cheating has rocked confidence in the brand and the car industry in general. Stuart suggests that savvy car buyers can use this to their advantage.
Read here
Sky News: Electric cars – battery or hydrogen fuel cell?
Stuart appears on Sky News to talk about the differences between batteries and hydrogen fuel cells to power electric vehicles.
Watch here
LV Car Insurance: An owner's guide to classic car investment
Owning a classic car definitely has its pros and cons. Stuart writes about his experiences with Big Red, his own 1973 Jaguar XJ6.
Read here
2014
StepChange Money Aware: Five tips to make your fuel go further
Fuel is one of the biggest expenses in running a car. Stuart explains five easy ways that any driver in any car can save money on their fuel bill.
Read here
FHM: The power of brands
Stuart discusses why supercars cost more than your house, and how the same pile of parts go into a SEAT, Volkswagen and an Audi – for three very different prices.
Contact us
Are you looking for comment on the latest events in the automotive industry? Stuart Masson, editor of The Car Expert, can provide clear, concise, plain-English expert opinion for television, radio, web or print media.