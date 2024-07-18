fbpx
Model update

Revised Hyundai Ioniq 5 now on sale

The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 hatchback has been updated with bigger battery options, more range, new trim levels and cheaper pricing

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5

by Sean Rees
The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 hatchback has been updated with bigger battery options, more range, new trim levels and cheaper pricing.

This update comes as Hyundai tries to keep the Ioniq 5 up to date with newer battery-powered competitors like the Smart #3 and MG 4, which both have cheaper pricing.

Starting with the exterior looks, the car’s design has undergone very slight modifications, including refreshed front and rear bumpers and an even thicker rear spoiler. Two new bodywork colours have also been added to the range – a metallic red with no extra charge and a pearlescent blue – and the car sits on 19-inch alloy wheels as standard (20-inch alloys also available).

Inside, the centre console can now slide backwards and forwards and comes with physical buttons for the climate control and the heated seat controls. Hyundai also says it has refreshed the seat upholstery and door armrest design, and the brand has added a dark surround for the audio speakers.

The same digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen pairing is fixed to the dashboard, but the brand says that the screen’s reflection is reduced.

The most notable change that has been rolled out as part of this update is on the powertrain side. The range now consists of bigger 170hp 63kWh, 228hp 84kWh and 325hp 84kWh (‘N Line’, ‘Ultimate’ and ‘N Line S’ trims only) battery pack options that improve the cars travel distance on a single charge.

The 64kWh ‘Standard Range’ has a reported range of 273 miles, while the 84kWh ‘Long Range’ can reportedly complete a 354-mile run on a full battery. By comparison, the best the previous Ioniq 5 line-up could offer was a range of 315 miles. The 325hp ‘Long Range’ is of course the fastest edition (below the Ioniq 5 N hot hatch), with a 0-62mph sprint time of 5.3 seconds.

Alongside the existing ‘Advance’, ‘Premium’ and ‘Ulitmate’ trims already available, the Ioniq 5 is also now available in new ‘N Line’ and ‘N Line S’ grades, which are not to be confused with the performance-focused Ioniq 5 N, but Hyundai says have been inspired by the new hot hatch with a number of sportier design features.

Finally, Hyundai has decided to drop the car’s pricing. The Ioniq 5 price list now begins at just under £40k – around £3k less than the previous entry-level cost. ‘N Line’ prices stretch above £47k, while the range-topping ‘N Line S’ costs over £52k.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 81%. Its media reviews are excellent and it produces zero tailpipe emissions, while its running costs are generally very good as is its safety rating.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
