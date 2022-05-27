Road rage: the consequences of confrontation

Could it be the narrow streets, the rush hour tailbacks or the hordes of pedestrians waiting to cross the roads? Whatever the cause, London was recently revealed as the worst place in Britain for road rage.

More than half of all the capital’s drivers questioned in a survey said they get angry with other road users when they make mistakes, while Northern Ireland, the West Midlands and the South East were also singled out as road rage hotspots in the research, published by road safety charity IAM Roadsmart.

And while every motorist is responsible for keeping cool and driving courteously and safely on the roads, the reality is that doesn’t always happen. Road rage is a needless problem that affects our already over-crowded roads. It’s unpleasant, distracting and dangerous – losing control behind the wheel has led to injury and even death in the past, when it could so easily have been avoided.

There is no such offence as ‘road rage’ but there are plenty of actions that you might consider in the heat of a road-related incident which could get you into big trouble.

Serious consequences

Dangerous or careless driving, for example, is looked upon dimly by the police, as are verbal abuse, threats, criminal damage or any sort of physical violence. In the heat of battle, drivers lose their cool and resort to all sorts of anti-social behaviours which can have serious consequences down the line.

“While feeling angry may be a totally natural response to another road user acting recklessly or dangerously, everyone is responsible for maintaining their composure so that the situation isn’t made any worse,” says Neil Greig, of IAM RoadSmart. “So, for the benefit of yourself and others, take a mindfulness moment, keep calm and motor on!”

Avoiding confrontation

So how should you avoid a road rage incident in the first place? What can you do to make sure you’re not drawn into an altercation with another diver and what should you do behind the wheel if you feel yourself getting upset and angry?

Here are our top tips to avoid road rage: