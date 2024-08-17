Driving in Malta – what are the rules?

Not many European countries drive on the left side of the road as we do in the UK, but Malta is one of them. That makes it slightly easier to adjust to if you’re considering a motoring holiday on the island, but there’s still plenty to comprehend before you go there.

A former British colony, Malta continues to drive on the left side of the road with the steering wheel on the right side of the car, so that’s one less thing to worry about if you’re planning a visit to the Mediterranean island and want to explore it by road.

Using a vehicle is a very good way to see Malta with its beautiful beaches, rich history and stunning architecture. It’s a small island – just 316km2 in size – so it’s easy to squeeze in all the sights you want to see in a relatively small time period.

Situated all alone in the middle of the Med, Malta is made up of five islands. Malta, Gozo and Comino are all inhabited while two others, Kemmunett and Filfla, make up the archipelago. Sicily lies to the north and Tunisia to the west, with the rest of Africa below it to the south.

A succession of countries have ruled Malta at various times, including the British, French and Romans, and the country’s 7,000-year history is testament to that. It means there’s an abundance of architecture and art to explore, and the island is home to three UNESCO world heritage sites.

Architecture goes back centuries to ancient temples and churches, while more recent Gothic, Baroque and Neoclassical designs and styles can be seen at almost every turn.

Hot, dry weather and attractive beaches make Malta a popular destination for sun seekers. The coast is quite rocky but local people make the most of what sand they have and use the sea to great effect – water sports are very popular here. Diving is particularly well followed and there are several wrecks to explore off the coastline.

Cuisine is heavily weighted towards Italy, and Sicily in particular, but there are also influences from France, Spain and Africa. These can all be eaten in a wide variety of hotels and restaurants throughout the island. Nightlife is also good with bars, clubs and live music venues all operating, especially during the summer months.

As a tiny land mass, Malta has a small economy. But it’s a thriving one, driven by manufacturing, aviation and shipping, and business is welcomed on the island.

Flying in and hiring a vehicle is really the only option for a motoring holiday and you’ll find a wide selection of car rental companies, such as Avis, Alamo and Europcar, all operating from the country’s main airport, Malta International.

The Maltese might use the same side of the road as the British, but driving in Malta is a completely different experience from doing so in the UK. Planning a driving holiday or using a car on business, requires careful planning and a good understanding of what you can, and can’t do behind the wheel while there.

Here The Car Expert looks at the most important elements to consider when planning a holiday or business trip to Malta, and we’ve included a handy checklist. As each journey is unique, always check that you have everything covered for your particular visit.

Basic rules

You must be at least 18 years old and hold a full driving licence to get behind the wheel in Malta. Just the licence card will do, as the paper counterpart is no longer a requirement. International Driving Permits are recognised but are not a necessity.

You can ship your own car in Malta and if you do that, you’ll need to prove that you have car insurance so always have your certificate with you. You should also always carry with you documents that show the identity of the vehicle, such as a V5C ‘logbook’. And always have your passport or other form of ID.

If it’s registered in the UK, your vehicle’s ‘home country’ must be shown on it. A ‘UK’ sticker on the rear is one way to do this but you can also display a small UK badge on both number plates if you wish. The ‘GB’ badge is no longer allowed, even within European ‘golden stars’ and the same goes for country signs such as the English, Scottish or Welsh flags.

It’s more likely you’ll be using a hire car, in which case always have the rental agreement paperwork with you while driving. You must be at least 21 to drive a rental car although customers under 25 might be charged a ‘young driver’ surcharge. Check with the rental company first. You will also need to show you have held a full driving licence for at least two years.

We don’t recommend any drinking of alcohol if you are going to drive, but you should be aware of the country’s limit. It’s 0.8 g/l (0.08%) blood alcohol level, which is the same as in England and Wales. Breath tests are usually required after any accident where someone has been injured or where a possible motoring offence has been committed.

The police can stop anyone they suspect of being ‘over the limit’ and if that test proves positive another will have to be taken at the local police station.

Penalties for a positive test range from a fine of up to €2,300 (approx. £1,900) to a six-month confiscation of driving licence or even a prison sentence.

Speed limits

Speed limits are shown in kilometres (km/h) rather than miles (mph). In built-up areas the speed limit is 50 km/h (31 mph). Outside of towns the limit is between 60 km/h (37 mph) and 80 km/h (50 mph) depending on district, so keep an eye on local signage. There are no motorways in Malta.

Speed cameras are used in the country, but these are forewarned using a white square sign with a black camera image on it. The speeding fine is usually €100 (£85) but it depends on severity of offence. Speed camera detection devices are illegal when driving on Maltese roads and will be confiscated by the police. And don’t use a mobile phone while driving unless it is ‘hands-free’. The fine is €200 (£170).

What to carry in the car

The rental company will probably take care of this but it’s always worth checking you have the legally required warning triangle in the car in case of breakdown or accident. It’s also recommended you have a hi-viz jacket, fire extinguisher, first aid kit and spare bulbs for the car’s headlamps, although these are not a legal necessity.

Specialist suppliers, such as motoring organisations, sell ‘European driving kits’ for £25-£30, which contain everything you are likely to need for a Continental road trip, and it’s well worth investing in one.

Seatbelts

Seatbelt rules are the same as in the UK: if your car has them, they must be worn. It’s the driver’s responsibility to make sure everyone is buckled up – there’s a €50 (£42) fine for not using one.

And children need to be fastened in too – any child under 135 cm tall must ride in the rear of the car. Children over this height and up to 150 cm can go in the front but must be in an approved child restraint for their size. If no restraints are available, the child may travel in the rear with an adult belt on.

Driving

Keep to the left-hand lane as much as possible but if you are overtaking you must do so on the right. Never attempt to overtake on or near a level crossing, pedestrian crossing or major junction. Local drivers rarely indicate and can pull out suddenly especially if they want to pass you.

You will usually give way to vehicles using the ‘main’ road unless signs state otherwise. At crossroads that have no controls or road markings, give priority to vehicles coming from your right. The same goes for roundabouts, although Maltese drivers are notorious for failing to give way at these traffic islands and for never using their indicators, so extra care must be taken here. Always give way to emergency vehicles as soon as you can.

You do not need to use dipped headlights, but only use full beam on unlit roads. Switch on your dipped lights when entering a tunnel. Horns must be used sparingly – they are not allowed to be sounded in built-up areas between 11pm and 6am, unless in an emergency.

There are no specific laws for towing a trailer or caravan, but you must ensure that your car has the correct towing fittings and apparatus. Make sure you can see clearly behind you with the use of two wide rear-view mirrors.

If you are involved in an accident, however minor, you must tell the police and rental company (if applicable) and get an insurance accident report. If you don’t you could end up paying the whole repair bill before you leave the island.

Traffic signs

Traffic lights are red, amber and green and follow a similar pattern to the UK. Road signs usually have pictures which are self-explanatory and are similar to those used in the UK. They include the ‘low flying aircraft, ‘elderly people crossing’ and ‘roadworks’ warning signs that UK drivers will be familiar with. There’s an additional sign showing a hooter which means ‘no use of horn or motor noise’.

Warning signs are triangles with a red outline, regulation signs are circles with a red border or blue circles with white arrows, while information and places of interest signs are square or round and mostly brown.

Directional signs are generally blue squares with the town names written in Maltese and the distances shown in kilometres. Most signs will be written in English, including ‘Stop’, ‘School’ and ‘Disabled people’.

Main (arterial) roads are advised with blue signs and white letters while secondary (distributor) roads have yellow signs with black lettering.

Fuel availability

Unleaded and diesel fuel are widely available on Malta’s roads. Some locals say there are too many fuel stations: certainly, every town or village has at least one service site. LPG liquid gas and CNG natural gas are offered at some points.

Stations are open 24 hours a day, usually with an attendant in daytime hours and a self-service set-up during the night. Cash or credit card is accepted. Many service areas will have tyre inflators and puncture repair services, along with food, drink and spare parts shops.

Parking

Take care where you park in Malta as this element of motoring is strictly controlled. Parking enforcement officers oversee traffic laws and will punish rule-breakers. The larger towns have street parking meters which often only give one or two hours’ time limits but there are also covered car parks. Some towns, such as Valletta and Floriana offer cheap or even free park and ride services. There is a charge to enter Valletta in a car during daytime hours – the maximum amount is €6.50 (£5.50).

If you’re planning to park on the road look for markings: white markings are for general parking, yellow lines mean no parking, green bays are usually for residents while blue bays are time restricted often allowing parking between 8am and 6pm only. Stay well away from disabled parking bays unless you have the correct badge displayed. Cars badly parked or causing an obstruction will be clamped or even towed away. There’s a fee for release with either of these.

Emergency number

In Malta, as with most of Europe, you can dial 112 and make contact with emergency services such as fire, ambulance or police, 24 hours a day. Operators will speak English, French other European languages.

Checklist