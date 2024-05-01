fbpx

Model update

Small refresh for BMW i4 saloon

The electric BMW i4 saloon has been given a minor model update that includes slight exterior design revisions and infotainment software upgrades

2024 BMW i4

by Sean Rees

The electric BMW i4 saloon has been given a minor model update that includes slight exterior design revisions and infotainment software upgrades.

To keep the battery-powered family car competitive with the likes of the Tesla Model 3, BMW has given the i4 some subtle exterior design changes including new chevron-shaped LED daytime running light signatures and a matt-chrome grille surround.

The car’s rear end is basically unchanged, but should you opt for the optional adaptive LED headlight package, this also now includes ‘Laserlight’ tail lights. This is an alternate tail light signature that uses fibre optics and BMW calls “highly expressive”.

Inside, ‘M Performance’ and ‘M Sport’ trim grades will also now be available with a “low weight and a sustainability-optimised” ‘M Performtex’ interior upholstery, and the steering wheel and air vent designs have been revised too.

The most notable changes can be found on the infotainment screen however, with the introduction of a new route guidance system for BMW’s built-in navigation, which can suggest and add charging stops to your journey.

This system estimates the charge you have left and advises you how long each charging stop will take. The infotainment’s menu system has been simplified too, to make it more user-friendly.

The i4’s combustion-powered counterpart – the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé has also been given the same treatment. That sums up this minor refresh, the updated i4 will become available to order in the UK from July with prices starting at just under £44k.

The BMW i4 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 77%. It scores highly in media reviews and its zero tailpipe emissions, while its safety rating is good (although not as good as the 3 Series saloon) and its running costs are impressive given its price tag.

