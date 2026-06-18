Audi A6 allroad returns with plug-in hybrid power

Audi has revealed the latest A6 ‘allroad‘ model, bringing more rugged looks, more off-road capability and introducing a plug-in hybrid powertrain to the long-running ‘allroad’ estate car line-up for the first time.

Now in its fifth generation, the new A6 ‘allroad’ builds on the standard A6 ‘Avant’ estate with raised suspension, quattro four-wheel drive and a series of model-specific upgrades designed to make it more capable away from tarmac while retaining the comfort and practicality expected of a premium executive estate.

Rugged exterior looks and a wider stance

The biggest differences between the A6 allroad and the regular A6 Avant are immediately visible. The new model sits around three centimetres higher than the standard estate, features wider wheel arches, chunky body cladding, underbody protection panels and a broader stance overall. Audi says the body is roughly a centimetre wider than the A6 Avant.

Unlike the conventional A6, the allroad comes with adaptive air suspension as standard, allowing the ride height to be raised further for rough tracks or lowered for improved efficiency and handling at motorway speeds. Dedicated off-road driving modes and standard ‘quattro’ all-wheel drive also help it tackle surfaces that would challenge a normal estate car.

Plug-in hybrid joins the range for the first time

On the powertrain front, Audi is introducing a new A6 allroad ‘e-hybrid’ variant, marking the first time the off-roading estate has been offered as a plug-in hybrid.

The new ‘e-hybrid’ combines a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor to produce 367hp, while a 26kWh battery provides up to 59 miles of electric-only travelrange. Audi says the plug-in hybrid can accelerate from 0-62mph in 5.5 seconds.

Alongside it sits a more traditional 3.0-litre V6 diesel, producing 299hp and fitted with Audi’s mild-hybrid technology. This diesel option is fractionally quicker, reaching 62mph in 5.4 seconds, while offering a higher towing capacity of 2,500kg.

Interior space and practicality

The luggage compartment offers between 466 and 1,497 litres of space in diesel models, while the plug-in hybrid sacrifices some room to its battery pack but still provides up to 1,423 litres with the rear seats folded.

Audi has also fitted a powered tailgate as standard and offers optional roof baskets, towing equipment and load-securing systems aimed at buyers who regularly carry bikes, camping gear or outdoor equipment.

Who is this estate car aimed at?

The A6 ‘allroad’ occupies a unique position in the market, offering much of the capability and practicality of a premium SUV while retaining the driving characteristics of a large estate car.

Its closest rivals are expected to include the Mercedes-Benz E-Class ‘All-Terrain’ (not currently sold in the UK), Volvo V90 Cross Country and Subaru Outback, although the Audi sits at the more premium end of the segment. It also provides an alternative for buyers considering luxury SUVs such as the BMW X5, Audi Q7 or Mercedes GLE but who prefer a lower driving position and sharper on-road handling.

When will it arrive in the UK?

Audi has not yet confirmed full UK specifications, pricing or exact launch timings for the new A6 allroad. However, the model is expected to arrive in UK showrooms towards the end of 2026 or in early 2027, with further details due closer to launch.

The Audi A6 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 68%. Beyond the car’s mixed but generally positive set of review scores, the A6 range has been awarded five-star Euro NCAP safety credentials.