The Audi A6 is a large executive family car. The is the sixth-generation range, which became available to order in the UK in 2025, including ‘Sportback’ saloon and ‘Avant’ estate body styles.

First arriving on UK roads in Spring 2025, after the all-electric Audi A6 e-tron saloon and estate, the latest iteration of the A6 has been well-received by the British Motoring Media, receiving praise for its refined driving experience, its spacious and well-built interior and its all-wheel drive handling agility.

“This is a true jack of all trades”, concludes Parker’s Luke Wilkinson, who adds that the car is “surprisingly nimble for such a large vehicle.” Car’s Ted Welford explains that the A6 is “good to drive, refined and with a smart interior that isn’t too difficult to use. But it’s a shame the quality just isn’t there for it to properly succeed.”

Interior fit and finish is a common area of criticism for the A6, as is its boot space, which is bested by some executive car rivals. Heycar’s Phil Hall asserts that “the shrunken boot compared to the old car means that it’s a bit more of a lifestyle choice rather than a practical decision.”

As of November 2025, the Audi A6 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 68%. Beyond the car’s mixed but generally positive set of review scores, the A6 range has been awarded five-star Euro NCAP safety credentials.

Audi A6 highlights Comfortable and spacious interior

Refined driving experience

Agile all-wheel drive handling

Competitive plug-in hybrid electric-only range Audi A6 lowlights Rivals offer more boot space

Thirsty pure petrol models

Some cheap interior materials

Rather complicated infotainment tech

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £52,785 on-road Launched: Spring 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Featured reviews “The Audi A6 is a handsome, comfortable executive saloon car with a stylish interior, but it doesn’t feel as solid inside as the old A6.” Model reviewed: A6 Saloon Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

“The new Audi A6 e-hybrid has many talents, but is undermined by certain details including its underwhelming interior design and poor materials.” Model reviewed: A6 Saloon plug-in hybrid Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Model reviewed: Avant (estate) range

Score: 8 / 10

“The sleek-looking Audi A6 Avant estate is comfortable and packed with tech, but boot space isn’t as good as it once was.”

Author: Jordan Katsianis, Dean Gibson

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic Avant (estate) Launch Edition Plus

Score: 8 / 10

“The latest Audi A6 Avant is the perfect showcase for Audi’s current direction. It ticks all of the boxes for cutting-edge tech, everyday cruising comfort and upmarket appeal, while the diesel hybrid powertrain delivers decent performance, too. However, if ultimate cargo carrying is on your list of requirements, then you’ll need to look elsewhere.”

Author: Dean Gibson

Auto Trader Model reviewed: Avant (estate) range

Score: 9 / 10

“Audi’s biggest estate car gets a ‘lifestyle’ makeover, which means it looks and feels delightful but is a bit less practical now.”

Author: Mark Nichol

Read review Business Car Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic S Line Avant (estate)

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi A6 Avant offers a smooth ride, strong performance and a frugal 2.0-litre diesel engine. However, there’s some evidence of cost-cutting, the boot space is limited and the BIK rate is high.”

Author: Pete Tullin

Read review Car Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid saloon

Score: 6 / 10

“Audi seems to have finally mastered the plug-in hybrid formula, with a powerful and efficient setup that can easily compete with Mercedes or BMW. The new A6, in many ways, feels like a ‘proper’ Audi. Good to drive, refined and with a smart interior that isn’t too difficult to use. But it’s a shame the quality just isn’t there for it to properly succeed. Couple that with an impractical boot and a bad combination of large alloys and sports suspension on our test car, and it’s a reminder of how important it is to spec your car wisely.

Author: Ted Welford

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi A6 is more comfortable than the BMW 5 Series yet more dynamic than the Mercedes E-Class. Even though it’s flawed with fiddly infotainment icons and flimsy haptic steering wheel buttons, I reckon the A6’s interior is more approachable than its key rivals. It’s certainly less ostentatious.”

Author: Luke Wilkinson

Read review Carbuyer Model reviewed: A6 Avant estate

Score: 8 / 10

“It does feel very well built, though and the tech on offer is impressive, while there’s a good balance of driving feel and comfort. The engine range is limited, but this will change when more potent models arrive later down the line.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Carwow Model reviewed: A6 Avant estate

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi A6 Avant is just as comfortable and capable as the saloon while being even more practical, but the interior is still a let down compared to the previous A6.”

Author: Mario Christou

Read review Evo Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Audi’s traditional big estate car keeps its usual name but has lost some useful engine options.”

Author: Ethan Jupp

Read review Heycar Model reviewed: Estate (Avant) range

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Audi A6 Avant is a handsome premium estate car that’ll whisk you along in extreme comfort. The shrunken boot compared to the old car means that it’s a bit more of a lifestyle choice rather than a practical decision.”

Author: Phil Hall

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: A6 Avant estate

Score: 8 / 10

“A supremely sophisticated premium estate car that looks the part and drives very well, the Audi A6 Avant is everything you’d expect. However, while the boot is a good size it’s actually smaller than that found in the Audi Q5 SUV, making this Audi A6 Avant more of a lifestyle choice than a practical one.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: A6 Saloon

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi A6 is a comfortable, refined motorway cruiser – especially when riding on air suspension. I also like how agile Audi’s all-wheel steering makes this five-metre-long land yacht feel. It’s surprisingly nimble for such a large vehicle. This is a true jack of all trades.”

Author: Luke Wilkinson

Read review The Telegraph Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic AWD Launch Edition Plus

Score: 6 / 10

“The Audi A6 is pitched as a rival to large, roomy and quietly luxurious rivals from BMW and Mercedes. Against them, it falls short. It’s a struggle to recommend even as a company car, due to the parlous BIK costs of the plug-in hybrid. The all-electric A6 e-tron would make more sense in that role.”

Author: Alex Robbins

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The new combustion-powered A6 is an attractive thing that works from most angles. The BMW 5 Series is a more sporting car to drive, but also manages to be more refined than this A6. Still, keep things sedate and this can be a properly comfortable cruiser.”

Author: Greg Potts

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: April 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 87%

Child protection: 88%

Vulnerable road users: 78%

Safety assist: 77%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2025, the Audi A6 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Petrol models 39 mpg D Diesel models 52 mpg B Plug-in hybrid models 116 mpg A CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 166 g/km D Diesel models 142 g/km C Plug-in hybrid models 55 g/km A Battery range Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 61 miles D Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 37 D

The Audi A6 is a relatively expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The average fuel consumption of the petrol A6 line-up is rather poor – 39mpg on average, while the equivalent petrol BMW 5 Series has an average economy of 48mpg. The diesel version’s 52mpg average makes it the much more economical choice.

The plug-in hybrid models look amazing on paper, but this is largely thanks to EU/UK government lab tests that are rather inadequate for plug-in hybrids. It’s unlikely that you will ever travel for 116 miles on a single gallon (4.5 litres) of fuel and some electricity…

The battery range of the plug-in hybrid model is good when compared to the PHEV market at large, but is bested by some rivals. While the likes of the Volkswagen Passat PHEV offers a few more miles of range per charge, the A6’s average of 61 miles per charge means that most households could do most of their weekly driving without using any petrol, as long as you can plug the car in regularly.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi A6 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the A6, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Audi A6

Overall rating D 28% Petrol or diesel models E 15% Electric or hybrid models C 50% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Audi’s new car warranty is bog standard, and rival brands in a similar price bracket as the A6 do offer better coverage.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the A6 plug-in hybrid versions have an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Audi A6

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Audi A6 from an official Audi dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.

If you are buying a used Audi A6 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Audi A6 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Audi A6

As of November 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Audi A6. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Audi dealer.

If you’re looking at a new or used Audi A6, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW 5 Series | Jaguar XF | Lexus ES | Maserati Ghibli | Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Skoda Superb | Tesla Model S | Volvo S90 | Volvo V90 | Volkswagen Passat

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Audi A6 range at The Car Expert

