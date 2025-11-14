fbpx

Audi A6

(2025 - present)

Audi A6 | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

68
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

67
%
C

Safety Rating:

89
%
A

Eco Rating:

69
%
B

Running Costs:

50
%
D

Warranty Rating:

28
%
D

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Audi A6 is a large executive family car. The is the sixth-generation range, which became available to order in the UK in 2025, including ‘Sportback’ saloon and ‘Avant’ estate body styles.

First arriving on UK roads in Spring 2025, after the all-electric Audi A6 e-tron saloon and estate, the latest iteration of the A6 has been well-received by the British Motoring Media, receiving praise for its refined driving experience, its spacious and well-built interior and its all-wheel drive handling agility.

“This is a true jack of all trades”, concludes Parker’s Luke Wilkinson, who adds that the car is “surprisingly nimble for such a large vehicle.” Car’s Ted Welford explains that the A6 is “good to drive, refined and with a smart interior that isn’t too difficult to use. But it’s a shame the quality just isn’t there for it to properly succeed.”

Interior fit and finish is a common area of criticism for the A6, as is its boot space, which is bested by some executive car rivals. Heycar’s Phil Hall asserts that “the shrunken boot compared to the old car means that it’s a bit more of a lifestyle choice rather than a practical decision.”

As of November 2025, the Audi A6 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 68%. Beyond the car’s mixed but generally positive set of review scores, the A6 range has been awarded five-star Euro NCAP safety credentials.

Audi A6 highlights

  • Comfortable and spacious interior
  • Refined driving experience
  • Agile all-wheel drive handling
  • Competitive plug-in hybrid electric-only range

Audi A6 lowlights

  • Rivals offer more boot space
  • Thirsty pure petrol models
  • Some cheap interior materials
  • Rather complicated infotainment tech

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £52,785 on-road

Launched: Spring 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Audi A6 front view | Expert Rating
Audi A6 rear view | Expert Rating
Audi A6 interior view | Expert Rating
Audi A6 estate front view | Expert Rating
Audi A6 estate rear view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Audi A6 is a handsome, comfortable executive saloon car with a stylish interior, but it doesn’t feel as solid inside as the old A6.”

Model reviewed: A6 Saloon

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Mario Christou

“The new Audi A6 e-hybrid has many talents, but is undermined by certain details including its underwhelming interior design and poor materials.”

Model reviewed: A6 Saloon plug-in hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Jordan Katsianis

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: April 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 87%
Child protection: 88%
Vulnerable road users: 78%
Safety assist: 77%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2025, the Audi A6 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Petrol models39 mpgD
Diesel models52 mpgB
Plug-in hybrid models116 mpgA
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models166 g/kmD
Diesel models142 g/kmC
Plug-in hybrid models55 g/kmA
Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models61 milesD
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models37D

The Audi A6 is a relatively expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The average fuel consumption of the petrol A6 line-up is rather poor – 39mpg on average, while the equivalent petrol BMW 5 Series has an average economy of 48mpg. The diesel version’s 52mpg average makes it the much more economical choice.

The plug-in hybrid models look amazing on paper, but this is largely thanks to EU/UK government lab tests that are rather inadequate for plug-in hybrids. It’s unlikely that you will ever travel for 116 miles on a single gallon (4.5 litres) of fuel and some electricity…

The battery range of the plug-in hybrid model is good when compared to the PHEV market at large, but is bested by some rivals. While the likes of the Volkswagen Passat PHEV offers a few more miles of range per charge, the A6’s average of 61 miles per charge means that most households could do most of their weekly driving without using any petrol, as long as you can plug the car in regularly.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi A6 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the A6, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Audi A6

Overall ratingD28%
Petrol or diesel modelsE15%
Electric or hybrid modelsC50%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Audi’s new car warranty is bog standard, and rival brands in a similar price bracket as the A6 do offer better coverage.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the A6 plug-in hybrid versions have an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Audi A6

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Audi A6 from an official Audi dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Audi A6 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Audi A6 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Audi A6

As of November 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Audi A6. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Audi dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Audi A6, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW 5 Series | Jaguar XF | Lexus ES | Maserati Ghibli | Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Skoda SuperbTesla Model S | Volvo S90 | Volvo V90 | Volkswagen Passat

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Audi A6 range at The Car Expert

Audi A6 Avant e-tron review

Audi A6 Avant e-tron review

Everything you need to know about Audi

Everything you need to know about Audi

Audi A6

Audi A6

New Audi A6 saloon on sale in May

New Audi A6 saloon on sale in May

New Audi A6 Avant arriving in April

New Audi A6 Avant arriving in April

The ten safest new cars for 2019

The ten safest new cars for 2019

Audi A6 (2011 to 2018)

Audi A6 (2011 to 2018)

Audi RS 6

Audi RS 6

New Audi A6 e-tron range now available to order

New Audi A6 e-tron range now available to order

All-new electric Audi A6 e-tron unveiled

All-new electric Audi A6 e-tron unveiled

Audi A6 and A7 receive minor updates

Audi A6 and A7 receive minor updates

Audi revises trim line-up for many models in its range

Audi revises trim line-up for many models in its range

The sixth-generation Audi A6 has excellent executive car credentials, but it lacks the class-leading quality and practicality of its forebears.Audi A6

