All-new electric Audi A6 e-tron unveiled

This is the all-new Audi A6 e-tron, a car which both does and doesn’t replace the previous Audi A6. We’ll explain…

Audi has been reshuffling its model names to more clearly differentiate between its traditional fossil-fuel models and its new electric models. The plan is that electric – e-tron, in Audi-speak – models will get even numbers (A4, A6, A8, Q2, Q4, Q6, Q8, etc.), while petrol/diesel/hybrid models will get odd numbers (A1, A3, A5, A7, Q3, Q5, Q7, etc.).

That means that the car that will directly replace the previous Audi A6 will be called the Audi A7, while the current Audi A7 Sportback will cease to exist. Similarly, the recently launched Audi A5 replaces the previous Audi A4.

This new Audi A6 e-tron will essentially be the electric alternative to the upcoming A7. Unlike the previous A6, it won’t be available as a saloon. But it will be available as a liftback (called Sportback), like the former A7, as well as an estate (called Avant). Yes, it’s confusing.

The Audi A6 e-tron (and higher-performance S6 e-tron) will compete against its traditional German rivals – in this case, the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE models.

Audi A6 e-tron Avant Audi A6 e-tron Sportback

The new A6’s styling is sleek, with an emphasis on aerodynamics. Careful attention has been paid to how flows over, under and through the car to maximise efficiency and therefore driving range. The most notable example of this is the latest version of Audi’s camera-based rear view mirror system, replacing traditional wing mirrors. This is likely to be optional, although full UK specifications won’t be revealed until next month.

Audi also promises that the A6 e-tron will have advanced and distinctive lighting technology both front and rear, helping drivers to see better at night while also providing clearer information to cars following behind.

Inside the cabin, digital screens abound. As is now commonplace, the driver will have a digital display behind the steering wheel – in this case 12 inches in size – while in the centre of the dashboard is a 14-inch touchscreen display powered by Google Android Automotive OS. Additionally, there will be an optional 11-inch display for the front passenger, which will be clever enough to project its display in a way that the driver will not be able to see it while the car is moving.

There will be plenty of technology options, like an advanced new head-up display and electrically dimming panoramic sunroof, which we’ll explore in more detail once the UK pricing and specifications are announced in September.

There will be two electric motor options available from launch, with potentially more to come down the line. The first is a rear-wheel drive 270kw (367hp) version, while the top-spec S6 versions will offer 370kw (503hp) and all-wheel drive.

Audi S6 e-tron Sportback Audi S6 e-tron Avant

All models will offer a 100kWh battery, that Audi claims will offer an official driving range of up to 450 miles for the A6 Sportback and 430 miles for the A6 Avant. In real-world driving, you can expect close to 400 miles depending on your circumstances. Battery range for the S6 versions is still to be confirmed, but will presumably be slightly less due to the extra weight and performance.

If you can find a fast enough charging point, all models can accept rapid charging of up to 270kW, meaning you can charge from 10%-80% in 21 minutes (public charging measurement figures usually only go to 80% as the speeds then slow down to protect the battery).

Audi also claims that the regenerative braking system will be able to handle up to 95% of everyday braking needs. Not only will that preserve your brake pads, but it will recuperate more wasted energy as you slow down, boosting your driving range in urban driving.

Full UK pricing and specification information will be available in early September, and it’s likely that the first cars will start arriving here by the end of the year.