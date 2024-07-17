fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

New Audi A5 to replace current A4 range

2024 Audi A5

Our Expert Partners:

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
spot_imgspot_img
by Sean Rees

Audi has unveiled a new A5 saloon and estate range which isn’t a direct replacement for the A5 Sportback and A5 Coupé currently on sale. Instead, this new range will replace the A4, as Audi looks to slim down its ICE-powered options.

This range revision comes as the German marque looks to give its petrol-powered cars odd line-up numbers, while battery-powered EVs take the even ones. This should mean that we will eventually get an electric A4 range.

Built on new foundations – and not the old A4 platform that Audi has used for nearly two decades – the new A5 will be available with pure-petrol and petrol or diesel mild-hybrid powertrains in a range that includes standard and sportier ‘S5’ saloon and ‘Avant’ estate models.

Compared to the Current A4, the new saloon and estate has been given some notable exterior design changes. The front grille is wider and the new OLED headlights narrower – lights that adopt a similar light signature to that of brand’s electric ‘e-tron’ models, and can display eight different patterns and have a Dynamic mode that continually changes the pattern.

Audi has given the car slightly thicker wheel arches and the A4’s false exhaust tips have been replaced due to customer feedback. The A5’s new ‘Premium Platform Combustion’ foundations make this a bigger car than the A4, adding seven centimetres between the front and back wheels, and around a centimetre in width too, which increases interior space.

Like the new Q6 e-tron SUV, a large curved display sprawls across the dashboard, combining a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15-inch infotainment touchscreen. ‘Edition 1’ models also come with another 11-inch media display on the passenger side.

Finally, lets talk about engines. The range begins with a 150hp 2.0-litre petrol engine, which will also be available with 48 volts of added mild-hybrid power, which boosts output to 204hp. There is also a 204hp 2.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel. All are paired with an automatic gearbox and Audi notes that mild-hybrid models offer a reduced reaction time on start up. Both front-wheel drive and ‘quattro ultra’ all-wheel drive models will be available.

The top-spec ‘S5’ is instead powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine which has the same mild-hybrid boost. Output stands at 362hp – 20hp more than the previous S4’s diesel V6.

That sums up what we know so far about the new A5. More details are on the way in the coming months as we close in on the family car’s UK arrival, including pricing and more trim specification details, and Audi adds that a plug-in hybrid powertrain with an electric-only range of 62 miles will follow next year.

Latest news from the car industry at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved