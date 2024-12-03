fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Best Car Awards

Best Performance Car 2025

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N sets a new benchmark for performance EVs. It offers staggering performance and superb handling while retaining the same practicality as a regular Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N – Best Performance Car 2025, The Car Expert Awards

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Stuart Masson
spot_imgspot_img

When it comes to the Best Performance Car award, we’re looking at high-performance versions of ordinary cars, rather than dedicated exotic luxury coupés and supercars.

This year, we’ve really started to see electric and hybrid models make inroads into the performance car market. Of the seven contenders, only one (the Ford Mustang) is a purely petrol model as car makers have started to turn their attentions to tuning their EV and plug-in hybrid models. This year, the eligible cars are:

  • Lotus Emeya
  • Maserati Grecale Folgore

Our awards recognise both the best new models launched over the last 12 months and the best overall cars in each category – because newest doesn’t always mean best.

Best new performance car and class champion: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N (89%)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N – Expert Rating – Best Performance Car 2025, The Car Expert Awards

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N sets a new benchmark for performance EVs. Staggering performance and superb handling, all while retaining the same practicality as a regular Ioniq 5. 

Anyone who still says that EVs can’t be fun to drive needs to get behind the wheel of the Ioniq 5 N. Despite the large hatchback bodystyle, it’s not a hot hatch – it’s far too big and brutal for that. But it is good fun.

Class champion, petrol/electric/hybrid: Honda Civic Type R (88%)

Honda Civic Type R | Expert Rating

If this is going to be the last petrol-powered Honda Civic Type R, then it’s a pretty impressive a send-off. Many people didn’t think it was possible for Honda to improve on the previous model, but the latest Type R has raised the bar even higher.

The new Honda Civic Type R maintains the superlative driving characteristics we’ve come to know and love from anything wearing the famous red Type R badge, but adds a new level of maturity and sophistication shared with the entire Civic range.

The Car Expert Awards 2025– all the category winners

The latest from The Car Expert

Stuart Masson
Stuart Massonhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/
Stuart is the Editorial Director of our suite of sites: The Car Expert, The Van Expert and The Truck Expert. Originally from Australia, Stuart has had a passion for cars and the automotive industry for over thirty years. He spent a decade in automotive retail, and now works tirelessly to help car buyers by providing independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved