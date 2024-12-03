Best Performance Car 2025

When it comes to the Best Performance Car award, we’re looking at high-performance versions of ordinary cars, rather than dedicated exotic luxury coupés and supercars.

This year, we’ve really started to see electric and hybrid models make inroads into the performance car market. Of the seven contenders, only one (the Ford Mustang) is a purely petrol model as car makers have started to turn their attentions to tuning their EV and plug-in hybrid models. This year, the eligible cars are:

Our awards recognise both the best new models launched over the last 12 months and the best overall cars in each category – because newest doesn’t always mean best.

Best new performance car and class champion: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N (89%)

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N sets a new benchmark for performance EVs. Staggering performance and superb handling, all while retaining the same practicality as a regular Ioniq 5.

Anyone who still says that EVs can’t be fun to drive needs to get behind the wheel of the Ioniq 5 N. Despite the large hatchback bodystyle, it’s not a hot hatch – it’s far too big and brutal for that. But it is good fun.

Class champion, petrol/electric/hybrid: Honda Civic Type R (88%)

If this is going to be the last petrol-powered Honda Civic Type R, then it’s a pretty impressive a send-off. Many people didn’t think it was possible for Honda to improve on the previous model, but the latest Type R has raised the bar even higher.

The new Honda Civic Type R maintains the superlative driving characteristics we’ve come to know and love from anything wearing the famous red Type R badge, but adds a new level of maturity and sophistication shared with the entire Civic range.

