Kia EV6 updated with larger battery

Kia has revised its widely-acclaimed EV6 crossover line-up, introducing a new larger entry-level battery and a minor exterior refresh.

This update comes as Kia tries to keep the model up to date with newer rivals like the Ford Capri and Mini Countryman that have arrived in recent months. The range still includes three trim options – the lead-in ‘Air’, ‘GT-Line’ and top-spec ‘GT-Line S’ – which are all powered by a new battery pack.

Available with both single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive configurations, this larger 225hp 84kWh battery replaces the 77kWh battery option previously available and can reportedly travel up to 361 miles on a single charge (347-mile maximum for the ‘GT-Line S’) – instead of the 295 miles the previous entry-level model could muster.

All-wheel drive versions (available only with the ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ trims) have a reduced range, but offer a faster 0-62mph sprint time of 5.3 seconds – more than two seconds faster than the standard car. Top speed is capped at 115mph for rear-wheel drive models, and at 116mph for all-wheel drive models.

Compatible with ultra rapid charging speeds of up to 350kW, Kia adds that the revised EV6 can be charged from 10% to 80% battery in 18 minutes.

Alongside the powertrain upgrade, Kia has given the EV6 a few subtle exterior design revisions, including a new triangular LED headlight design with narrow daytime running lights that are similar to those deployed in the brand’s larger EV9 SUV range. There are also new 19- and 20-inch alloy wheel designs to choose from.

Now available to configure and order on Kia’s website, the revised EV6 range now costs over £45k as standard, with pricing stretching up to just over £57k for the all-wheel drive ‘GT-Line S’.

Winner of The Car Expert’s ‘Car of the Year‘ title in 2022, the Kia EV6 currently holds an excellent New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 83%.