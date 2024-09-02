fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Kia EV6 updated with larger battery

Kia has revised its widely-acclaimed EV6 crossover line-up, introducing a new larger entry-level battery and a minor exterior refresh.

2024 Kia EV6

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Egg logo 2024

EV home charging solutions from Egg
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

EV subscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

Octopus vertical 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Octopus Electric Vehicles
Find out more

Love Electric logo 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Love Electric
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

EV home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

Go Zero logo 600x300px

EV home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees

Kia has revised its widely-acclaimed EV6 crossover line-up, introducing a new larger entry-level battery and a minor exterior refresh.

This update comes as Kia tries to keep the model up to date with newer rivals like the Ford Capri and Mini Countryman that have arrived in recent months. The range still includes three trim options – the lead-in ‘Air’, ‘GT-Line’ and top-spec ‘GT-Line S’ – which are all powered by a new battery pack.

Available with both single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive configurations, this larger 225hp 84kWh battery replaces the 77kWh battery option previously available and can reportedly travel up to 361 miles on a single charge (347-mile maximum for the ‘GT-Line S’) – instead of the 295 miles the previous entry-level model could muster.

All-wheel drive versions (available only with the ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ trims) have a reduced range, but offer a faster 0-62mph sprint time of 5.3 seconds – more than two seconds faster than the standard car. Top speed is capped at 115mph for rear-wheel drive models, and at 116mph for all-wheel drive models.

Compatible with ultra rapid charging speeds of up to 350kW, Kia adds that the revised EV6 can be charged from 10% to 80% battery in 18 minutes.

Alongside the powertrain upgrade, Kia has given the EV6 a few subtle exterior design revisions, including a new triangular LED headlight design with narrow daytime running lights that are similar to those deployed in the brand’s larger EV9 SUV range. There are also new 19- and 20-inch alloy wheel designs to choose from.

Now available to configure and order on Kia’s website, the revised EV6 range now costs over £45k as standard, with pricing stretching up to just over £57k for the all-wheel drive ‘GT-Line S’.

Winner of The Car Expert’sCar of the Year‘ title in 2022, the Kia EV6 currently holds an excellent New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 83%.

spot_imgspot_img

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved