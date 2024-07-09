New Renault Symbioz hybrid now on sale

Renault has expanded its pretty crowded SUV range with the official arrival of the new Symbioz hybrid, which is now available to order in the UK.

Positioned between the brand’s Captur and Austral SUVs, and sitting alongside other high-riding Renault options like the Arkana and Rafale coupé-SUVs and the all-electric Mégane E-Tech and Scenic E-Tech, Renault says that the Symbioz gives the manufacturer “a stronger presence at the entry level of the C-segment”, which includes the popular Nissan Qashqai.

The SUV is powered by a 145hp 1.6-litre petrol engine and electric motor pairing that provides an estimated fuel economy of 60mpg and a 0-62mph sprint time of 10.6 seconds. The boot offers 492 litres of luggage space (1582 litres with the rear seats folded) and top speed is electronically limited at 106mph.

There are three trim levels on offer, starting with the lead-in ‘techno E-Tech’ package which includes LED headlights and taillights, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, automatic air conditioning, keyless entry and start, and a wireless smartphone charger.

The car comes with a ten-inch infotainment screen with built-in Google navigation and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, and a ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the synthetic leather steering wheel. The car sits on 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, and heated electric folding door mirrors feature also.

The SUV has rear privacy glass and a rear-view parking camera as standard, and entry-level safety features include hill start assistance, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance.

The mid-range ‘techno esprit Alpine E-Tech’ grade instead sits on larger 19-inch alloys, and introduces a motorised tailgate and electrically adjustable heated front seats to the range. The top-spec ‘iconic esprit Alpine E-Tech’ builds on the lower trim specs by adding a glass sunroof, a more advanced surround view 3D parking camera, hands-free parking assistance and a premium nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Pricing for the new Symbioz starts at around £29k. By comparison, the entry-level Nissan Qashqai e-Power hybrid currently costs over £34k, while pricing for the Toyota RAV4 hybrid range begins at just under £40k.