The best websites for a mobile mechanic

If your car won’t start, needs servicing or has developed an unexpected fault, getting it to a garage isn’t always practical.

A mobile mechanic can come to your home or workplace and carry out many common repairs on the spot. For busy households, or anyone who relies on their car every day, that convenience can make a big difference.

There are now several UK websites that help you find and book a mobile mechanic. Some are national organisations with their own technicians. Others connect you with local independent specialists.

Here’s how they compare — and which type of service suits different situations.

How mobile mechanic websites differ

Most platforms fall into one of three categories:

National organisations with their own mechanics

You’re booking directly with a branded service, such as the AA or RAC.

Comparison platforms

These connect you with independent mobile mechanics in your area and allow you to compare quotes.

Retailer-based mobile services

Typically limited to specific types of work, such as tyres or batteries.

Understanding the model helps you decide which route suits your needs.

National organisations

RAC*

URL: rac.co.uk

What it does

The RAC offers a mobile mechanic service covering common jobs such as servicing, diagnostics, brakes and battery replacements.

How it works

You enter your registration and postcode, select the type of work required and receive fixed pricing for your vehicle. You then choose a date and book online.

Strengths

Clear pricing and a recognisable national brand. Booking is straightforward.

Limitations

Availability may vary by location, and more complex repairs may still require a workshop visit.

Best for: Routine servicing and common repair work from a well-known provider.

AA*

URL: www.theaa.com

What it does

The AA provides mobile servicing and repair through its own technicians.

How it works

Enter your registration and postcode, choose the required work and receive a fixed quote. You book and pay online, and the mechanic comes to you.

Strengths

Transparent pricing and a structured booking process.

Limitations

Not every repair can be completed at home.

Best for: Drivers who prefer using an established national motoring organisation.

Comparison platforms

These services connect you with independent mobile mechanics and allow you to compare quotes.

Book My Garage*

URL: www.bookmygarage.com

What it does

A comparison platform that includes mobile mechanics alongside traditional garages.

How it works

Enter your registration and postcode, select the required repair and compare local quotes.

Strengths

Allows you to compare pricing before committing.

Limitations

Not all areas have strong mobile coverage.

Best for: Comparing prices locally before booking.

Click Mechanic*

URL: www.clickmechanic.com

What it does

Connects you with vetted mobile mechanics across the UK.

How it works

Select the type of repair, enter your vehicle details and receive a fixed upfront price before booking.

Strengths

Clear pricing before commitment. Wide national coverage.

Limitations

As with all comparison platforms, availability varies by location.

Best for: Getting an upfront price quickly.

Fix My Car*

URL: whocanfixmycar.com

What it does

A quote comparison site that includes mobile mechanics.

How it works

Enter your registration and repair details to receive quotes from local providers.

Strengths

Large network and competitive pricing.

Limitations

Requires account setup before receiving quotes.

Best for: Gathering multiple local quotes in one place.

Auto Advisor

URL: www.autoadvisor.co.uk

What it does

Connects users with local garages and mobile mechanics.

How it works

Submit your vehicle details and required repair, then receive quotes from providers in your area.

Strengths

Broad network including mobile options.

Limitations

Interface requires account creation before full access.

Best for: Exploring local options if other platforms show limited availability.

Retailer-based mobile services

These are typically focused on specific types of work rather than full servicing.

Halfords

URL: www.halfords.com

What it does

Offers mobile fitting for selected services such as tyres, batteries and air conditioning.

How it works

Choose the service required, enter your vehicle details and book a fitting slot if available in your area.

Strengths

Well-known national brand. Clear pricing for specific jobs.

Limitations

Limited to certain types of repair.

Best for: Tyres, batteries and straightforward replacement work.

Which type of service should you choose?

If you want a single national provider

The AA or RAC offer a structured, branded service with fixed pricing.

If you want to compare prices locally

Platforms like Book My Garage, ClickMechanic or FixMyCar allow you to review multiple quotes.

If you only need a specific item replaced

Halfords may be sufficient.

A few things to check before booking

Confirm whether the repair can be completed at home.

Make sure the quote includes parts, labour and VAT.

Ask what happens if additional faults are discovered.

Check whether you need access to power or space for the mechanic to work safely.

Mobile mechanics can be extremely convenient — but the right choice depends on the job and your location.

