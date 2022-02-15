BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (2015 – 2021)

Summary

The BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer is a premium seven-seat people carrier – a larger version of the 2 Series Active Tourer MPV.

This is the original version of the 2 Series Gran Tourer, which was launched in the UK in 2015 and ended production in 2021. An all-new model will replace it in 2022.

The Gran Tourer was the largest model in the 2 Series range, with a longer and slightly taller cabin than the Active Tourer. That extra cabin space allows for an extra third row of seats in the rear, although the extra two seats are really only suitable for children.

Price was generally a sticking point for Car and a few other UK reviewers, particularly for the range-topping all-wheel drive ‘xDrive’ models. The Telegraph agreed with this sentiment, commenting that opting for a 2 Series Gran Tourer means paying a premium for the BMW badge, while there are much cheaper people carriers on the market with more practical space.

That said, the Gran Tourer was still a very appealing package for those looking for MPV practicality without wanting to compromise on driving dynamics and interior quality. What Car? said it was “better than most seven-seaters”, with a range of frugal petrol and diesel engines that Carbuyer called “smooth and quiet – and more fuel-efficient to boot”. Honest John also labelled the Gran Tourer as “the best people carrier to drive”.

Heycar added that “there is no such thing as no such thing as a poorly-equipped BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer”, as the standard models came with an impressive haul of on-board tech, and almost every reviewer was enthused by the MPV’s well-built and refined cabin interior.

No longer on sale in the UK, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer holds an Expert Rating of 67%, based on 18 reviews published by UK media sources.

2 Series Gran Tourer highlights Plenty of cabin space

Impressive list of on-board tech features

Class-leading interior trim quality

Intuitive infotainment

Strong engine performance and driving dynamics 2 Series Gran Tourer lowlights Expensive, particularly range-topping models

Ride quality is harsher than most MPVs

Diesel engines are noisy

Third-row seats only really suitable for children

Dated exterior looks

Key specifications

Body style: Seven-seater MPV

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £27,835 on-road Launched: Spring 2015

Last updated: Autumn 2018

Replaced: Summer 2021

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Score: 8 / 10

“If you don’t want to give up on the idea of having a car that’s fun to drive, but you need something that’s big enough to fill the needs of a growing family, then the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer fits the bill perfectly.”

Read review Score: 8 / 10

“Seven-seater BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer is practical and good to drive.”

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 7.2 / 10

“The 2 Series Gran Tourer is BMW’s first seven-seat MPV, a more prestigious alternative to the likes of the Ford Grand C-Max and Peugeot 5008.”

Read review Autocar + Score: 7 / 10

“You won’t find another premium, all-wheel-drive, seven-seat compact MPV like BMW’s xDrive 2 Series Gran Tourer.”

Read review Business Car + Score: 8 / 10

“The most practical small family BMW yet, but the 2 Series Gran Tourer is not the most spacious small seven-seater.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 220d Gran Tourer xDrive M Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“Its relatively compact dimensions don’t make the Gran Tourer the most spacious seven-seater in the world. Nor is it the cheapest – all in, the optioned-up 220d xDrive M Sport we drove veered close to £40k. Absurd money for an MPV, whichever way you slice it. But it does at least feel expensive, and handles better than any other seven-seater I’ve driven.”

Read review Car Keys + Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer is predictably very good.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer is for big families who think its rivals from Ford, Citroen and Volkswagen are too mainstream.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“If you need seven seats but also value a premium interior then the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer offers both. However, its sixth and seventh seats are best reserved for children.”

Read review Daily Mirror + “The BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer isn’t fun to drive but the handling is tidy and there’s not much body roll. The ride is comfortable, which is the most important thing.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It might not be the first choice of MPV and BMW purists may shudder at the thought, but for those who need a seven-seat people carrier and don’t want to compromise on behind-the-wheel enjoyment, we’d certainly recommend checking out the 2 Series Gran Tourer.”

Read review Honest John + Score: 8 / 10

“People carriers aren’t thrill-a-minute machines, but the 2 Series Gran Tourer done a better job than any rival in appealing to those for whom driving is more than merely getting from A to B.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Seven seats on my wagon, and still good to drive and sit in”

Read review The Sun + “The BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer offers room for kids and vroom for grown-ups.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Score: 8 / 10

“Not the most spacious MPV but the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer is one of the best to drive.”

Read review The Telegraph + Score: 7 / 10

“The Gran Tourer isn’t without merit, but unless you really want your seven-seater to wear a BMW badge there are more practical options that will cost you far less.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview (Active and Gran Tourer models)

Score: 6 / 10

“Cosier and more expensive than rivals, but appealing badge and quality.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer has frugal engines, but there are far more spacious MPVs for the money.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

