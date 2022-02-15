fbpx

Expert Rating

BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (2015 – 2021)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

67%
Summary

The BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer is a premium seven-seat people carrier – a larger version of the 2 Series Active Tourer MPV.

This is the original version of the 2 Series Gran Tourer, which was launched in the UK in 2015 and ended production in 2021. An all-new model will replace it in 2022.

The Gran Tourer was the largest model in the 2 Series range, with a longer and slightly taller cabin than the Active Tourer. That extra cabin space allows for an extra third row of seats in the rear, although the extra two seats are really only suitable for children.

Price was generally a sticking point for Car and a few other UK reviewers, particularly for the range-topping all-wheel drive ‘xDrive’ models. The Telegraph agreed with this sentiment, commenting that opting for a 2 Series Gran Tourer means paying a premium for the BMW badge, while there are much cheaper people carriers on the market with more practical space.

That said, the Gran Tourer was still a very appealing package for those looking for MPV practicality without wanting to compromise on driving dynamics and interior quality. What Car? said it was “better than most seven-seaters”, with a range of frugal petrol and diesel engines that Carbuyer called “smooth and quiet – and more fuel-efficient to boot”. Honest John also labelled the Gran Tourer as “the best people carrier to drive”.

Heycar added that “there is no such thing as no such thing as a poorly-equipped BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer”, as the standard models came with an impressive haul of on-board tech, and almost every reviewer was enthused by the MPV’s well-built and refined cabin interior.

No longer on sale in the UK, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer holds an Expert Rating of 67%, based on 18 reviews published by UK media sources.

2 Series Gran Tourer highlights

  • Plenty of cabin space
  • Impressive list of on-board tech features
  • Class-leading interior trim quality
  • Intuitive infotainment
  • Strong engine performance and driving dynamics

2 Series Gran Tourer lowlights

  • Expensive, particularly range-topping models
  • Ride quality is harsher than most MPVs
  • Diesel engines are noisy
  • Third-row seats only really suitable for children
  • Dated exterior looks

Key specifications

Body style: Seven-seater MPV
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £27,835 on-road

Launched: Spring 2015
Last updated: Autumn 2018
Replaced: Summer 2021

BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (2015 - 2021) front view | Expert Rating
BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (2015 - 2021) rear view | Expert Rating
BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (2015 - 2021) interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Daily Mirror

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer | Ford Galaxy | Volkswagen Sharan | Volkswagen Touran

This page last updated:

