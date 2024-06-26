Driving in Croatia – what are the rules?

If you are a fan of the TV drama series ‘Game of Thrones’, you might know that it was filmed in Croatia. And as a visitor to the country, you can join a tour to find out more about that fantasy show. But driving in Croatia is no game and requires research before you go there. Here’s what you need to know.

Fine weather, lovely beaches, stunning scenery and masses of history – these are just some of the reasons why tourists visit Croatia and make it part of their holiday plans.

Remains of Neanderthal people have been found in Croatia, dating this southeastern European country’s history back at least 40,000 years. It has been invaded by the Greeks, the Romans and the Croats (from today’s Poland), and this interesting past can be seen in the country’s architecture.

Blessed with a wonderful coastline that stretches along a huge area of the Adriatic Sea, and warm weather, Croatia is a popular destination for sun-seekers. Squeezed between Slovenia to its north and Bosnia and Herzegovina to the south it’s the coastline that dominates here and there are hundreds of islands dotted along this area of the territory, some of them inhabited.

The coast’s water is clear and unpolluted – Croatia has been ranked first for swimming water quality by the European Environmental Agency. The country also has eight national parks.

Also high up the plus-point list is the country’s cuisine – some of the region is influenced by Italian food while other areas take their inspiration from Austria, Turkey and Hungary with meat, fish and vegetable dishes abundant on restaurant menus.

From a business point of view, manufacturing is dominant, with plastics, textiles, wood products and petrol refining among the big businesses operating here.

The capital Zagreb is well worth a visit especially for the nightlife while Dubrovnik, a World Heritage site, is home to the ‘old town’ and city walls that so many tourists like to see. Other popular cities include Sibenik, Pula and Osijek.

It’s possible to drive to Croatia if you have the time, probably going through France and Italy, so you’ll pass through some wonderful scenic areas long before you reach Croatia’s border.

Flying in and hiring a vehicle is another option for travel and you’ll find a wide selection of car rental companies, such as Sixt, Alamo and Europcar, all operating from the country’s main airports of Dubrovnik, Zagreb and Split.

But driving in Croatia is a completely different experience from doing so in the UK, not just because the people there drive on a different side of the road from us. Planning a driving holiday or using a car on business, requires careful planning and a good understanding of what you can, and can’t do behind the wheel while there.

Here The Car Expert looks at the most important elements to consider when planning to drive in Croatia, and we’ve included a handy checklist. As each journey is unique, always check that you have everything covered for your particular visit.

Basic rules

You must be 18 years or more and hold a full driving licence to get behind the wheel in Croatia. Just the licence card will do, as the paper counterpart is no longer a requirement. International Driving Permits are recognised but are not a necessity.

You can use your own car in Croatia for up to six months at a time (temporary import). You’ll need to prove that you have car insurance if you have your own vehicle so take your certificate with you. You should also always carry with you documents that show the identity of the vehicle, such as a V5C ‘logbook’. And always carry your passport or other form of ID.

If it’s registered in the UK, your vehicle’s ‘home country’ must be shown on it. A ‘UK’ sticker on the rear is one way to do this but you can also show a small UK badge on both number plates if you wish. The ‘GB’ badge is no longer allowed, even within European ‘golden stars’ and the same goes for country signs such as the English, Scottish or Welsh flags.

It’s quite likely you’ll be using a hire car, in which case always have the rental agreement paperwork with you while driving. If you’re under 21 you will probably be charged a ‘young person’ surcharge for renting a vehicle. There could also be an extra insurance fee for anyone over 70.

Speed limits

Speed limits are shown in kilometres (km/h) rather than miles (mph). In built-up areas the speed limit is 50 km/h (31 mph). Outside of towns the limit is 90 km/h (56 mph) while main A-roads (expressways) have a 110 km/h (68 mph) top speed. Motorways have a blanket 130 km/h (81 mph) limit.

The traffic police are vigilant and will hand out on-the-spot fines, reflecting the seriousness of your speeding offence. Stray 10 km/h (6 mph) above the limit and you face a 30 Euro (£25) fine. At the other end of the scale, go more than 50 km/h (31 mph) over and it’s a whopping 2650 Euro (£2200) penalty.

Speed camera detection devices are illegal when driving on Croatian roads. And don’t use a mobile phone while driving unless it is ‘hands-free’. The fine is 130 Euro (£110).

Blood alcohol limits

We don’t recommend any drinking of alcohol if you are going to drive, but you should be aware of the country’s limit. For drivers over 25 years it’s 0.5 g/l (0.5 milligrams) blood alcohol level, which is the same limit as in Scotland. Anyone under this age must register zero (0 g/l).

For comparison, it’s 0.8 g/l (0.8 milligrams) in England and Wales.

Penalties for a positive test range from a fine, severity dependent on the amount over the limit you are, to a prison sentence.

What to carry in the car

You must have in your car a warning triangle, Hi-Viz reflective jacket and a first aid kit. The authorities also expect you to have headlamp converters for your headlights (or have manually adjusted lamps) so you don’t dazzle on-coming drivers. And consider carrying some spare bulbs with you.

Specialist suppliers, such as motoring organisations, sell ‘European driving kits’ for £25-£30, which contain everything you are likely to need for a Continental road trip, and it’s well worth investing in one.

Seatbelts

Seatbelt rules are the same as in the UK: if your car has them, they must be worn. It’s the driver’s responsibility to make sure everyone is buckled up – there’s €130 (£110) fine for not using one.

And children need to be fastened in too – any child under 135 cm tall must ride in the rear of the car. Offspring over this height and up to 150 cm can go in the front but must be in an approved child restraint for their size. A similar €130 fine applies for not doing this.

Driving

Keep to the right-hand lane as much as possible but if you are overtaking you must do so on the left. Never attempt to overtake on or near a level crossing, pedestrian crossing or major junction. If you are being overtaken do not accelerate and keep well over.

You will usually give way to vehicles using the ‘main’ road unless signs state otherwise. At crossroads that have no controls or road markings, give priority to vehicles on your right. Give way to emergency vehicles as soon as you can.

In Croatia you should use dipped headlamps all year round. Horns must be used sparingly – they are not banned but only use them in an emergency or to avoid a collision.

It can get extremely cold in Croatia and, if it snows, you will be expected to have the appropriate winter tyres fitted to your vehicle between November and March.

When towing a trailer or caravan ensure that your car and the rig don’t exceed 12 metres in length, 4 metres in height and 2.55 metres in width. Make sure you can see clearly behind you with the use of two wide rear-view mirrors.

Traffic signs

Traffic lights are red, amber and green and follow a similar pattern to the UK. You might see an additional ‘arrow’ light which, if lit, means you can proceed, checking that it’s safe to do so.

Road signs usually have pictures which are self-explanatory and include the ‘cattle in road’, ‘queue ahead’ and ‘roadworks’ warning signs that UK drivers will be familiar with. The roadworks one is yellow rather than our white though.

Warning signs are triangles with a red border, mandatory instruction ‘order’ signs are circles with a red border or blue circles, while information signs are square or round and mostly blue.

Most signs will be written in Croatian where applicable, but the stop sign features the word ‘Stop’ in English, as does ‘WC’. Directional signs are generally white squares with the town names written in Croatian and the distances shown in kilometres.

Fuel availability

Unleaded and diesel fuel and are widely available on Croatia’s roads and there is growing coverage for electric vehicles (EVs), especially in hotels. Fuel stations stay open until late (10pm) and some even operate 24 hours a day. Debit and credit cards are accepted. If you are visiting an island, check on fuel station availability first.

There are plenty of rest stops too, ranging from a basic car park and toilet to a full service area with shop, restaurant and even a play park.

Motorways in Croatia are paid for by tolls. It’s a simple ticket set-up where you take one on entering an M-way and present it when leaving. You pay the person in the toll booth – the amount will be shown on a display board, so you don’t have to speak!

Parking

There is plenty of space to park your car although most car parks are open air rather than under cover. You can park anywhere on the street if it has white lines and a ‘P’ sign. Check carefully for parking instruction signs.

Where you have to pay a charge, this is simply done by parking meter, a ‘TISAK’ vending kiosk, by text service or via an App, and you can opt to have a text message sent when you are nearing time expiry.

Parking is prohibited on or near a bend, intersection or brow of a hill, and in areas reserved for other activities, like bus or tram stops and taxis.

Emergency number

In Croatia, as with most of Europe, you can dial 112 and make contact with emergency services such as fire, ambulance or police, 24 hours a day. Operators will speak English, French other European languages.

Checklist

Must haves: Driving licence

Passport

Vehicle insurance

MOT certificate

V5 or vehicle ID

Car rental papers (if appropriate)

UK sticker or number plate markings

Warning triangle

Headlamp beam deflectors

First aid kit

Hi-Viz jacket Options: Fire extinguisher

Spare bulb kit

Screen wash

Bottled water

Map or satnav

Phone power bank

Torch

Fuel can

