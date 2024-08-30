Make and model: Lexus RX 450h+

Description: Large SUV

Price range: from £62,140

Lexus says: “Lexus has undertaken a complete reinvention of the RX large luxury SUV, building on the model’s great heritage and breaking new design and technology boundaries to increase the breadth of its capabilities and its appeal to an even wider customer base.”

We say: After featuring in the range for more than two decades, the latest generation Lexus RX has been updated with a new plug-in hybrid option and minimalistic, screen-focused interior.

Introduction

First appearing in 1998, the Lexus RX is now in its fifth generation with four generations of hybrid versions behind it. The latest model update has seen a plug-in hybrid variant called the RX 450h+ added. More generally, there’s also more technology and a comprehensive styling refresh both inside and out.

The entire Lexus range now features hybrid engine options, while there’s two fully electric models to choose from: the Lexus RZ and the Lexus UX. The RX is still the largest model in the lineup which means it’s slightly more expensive than both electric models.

The current RX generation was launched in 2022 and in that time it’s earned an Expert Rating of A with a score of 73% in our Expert Rating Index. It was also awarded the Best Large SUV in The Car Expert Awards 2024. As a used pick, the RX achieves an Expert Rating of B with a score of 69%.

What is the Lexus RX?

The RX is the largest SUV in the Lexus lineup. It competes with the likes of the Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Volvo XC90 and, unlike some, has long been available with a hybrid engine. Lexus used to offer the RX L which came with a third row of seats to make it into a seven seater but it’s now offered strictly as a five seat car. If having seven seats is a must, the Land Rover Discovery, Mercedes-Benz GLE or the Hyundai Santa Fe can be had with an extra two seats.

For even better fuel economy, the RX is available as a plug-in hybrid. This offers much greater electric driving range than the basic hybrid, but requires regular charging to make the most out of its official 42 mile electric-only range.

First impressions

The latest RX reflects the latest evolution of Lexus styling, similar to the slightly smaller RZ electric SUV. The size and overall proportions are similar to the previous model – with a slightly longer bonnet – but the overall effect is more cohesive, especially in the way the grille is incorporated into the front-end design.

The interior has been simplified to make room for a bigger touchscreen and there are fewer buttons than before. The concept behind the interior space is to make everything easy and accessible so the driver can focus on driving. The interior door handles are electronic so to open them you have to rest your hand on the door and push the button with your thumb. While it makes the door panel more minimalistic, it seems to be an unnecessary change that takes some time to get used to.

We like: Modern styling retaining large proportions

We don’t like: Handle release buttons inside

What do you get for your money?

There are four different trim options available for RX 350h and RX 450h+ models: Premium Pack, Premium Plus Pack, F Sport Design and Takumi. The RX 500h variant is only available in the F Sport specification. Pricing ranges from £62K to £77K depending on engine and trim level.

Premium Pack trim gets 19-inch alloy wheels, a 14-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, roof rails, powered tailgate, heated front seats and five USB charging ports, a sunroof is optional. Safety equipment includes blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, LED headlights with automatic high beams and Lexus safety system+.

Premium Plus Pack adds 21-inch alloy wheels, leather seats and steering wheel, powered tailgate with a kick sensor, head-up display, ventilated front seats and the extended safety package with lane change assist and front cross traffic alert. A panoramic roof is optional and a driver monitor comes as standard with this trim level.

F Sport Design for the 350h and 450h+ models adds exterior styling features including matt black 21-inch wheels, F Sport front and rear bumpers with silver inserts, black door mirrors with silver inserts, and silver F Sport badging. F Sport for the 500h includes features from the Premium Plus Pack as well as F Sport styling, black brake callipers, variable suspension and active sound control.

Takumi has an automatic parking feature, wood and leather steering wheel, heated rear seats, 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, rear sunshade and panoramic roof.

As standard, the RX range comes with a three-year warranty which can be extended by a year or 10,000 miles when the vehicle is serviced with an authorised Lexus workshop. This can extend up to ten years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

We like: Entry-level spec has a good amount of equipment

We don’t like: Some safety technology is reserved for higher trim levels

What’s the Lexus RX like inside?

The big car look on the outside is mirrored inside with a spacious cabin. Compared to the previous generation the layout is simplified with fewer buttons. Climate control buttons are semi-physical with dials to control temperature and integrated screen buttons for the majority of other functions. Physical shortcut buttons are added below to demist the front or rear screens.

A 14-inch touchscreen comes as standard across all trim levels and home, music, navigation, phone, apps and settings buttons are housed along the right hand side of the screen, closest to the driver. Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto are standard fitment and simplify the multimedia interface even further.

Drivers can connect their car to the Lexus Link app which can lock and unlock the car remotely and set either air conditioning or heating before you get in the car. There are touch sensitive buttons on the steering wheel for additional menu options which are shown on the head up display if the car is fitted with this.

There’s plenty of room in the back for tall adults and headroom isn’t an issue either. While the middle section of the floor is slightly lifted, it’s unlikely to make middle passengers uncomfortable and retains a decent amount of legroom. When there’s not someone sitting in the middle, the seat back folds out to reveal two cup holders and a storage space in addition to large door bins.

It’s got a big boot, although it’s beaten by rivals like the BMW X5 or Volvo XC90 but there’s still a good amount of space with some underfloor storage too. The rear seats can be released from buttons in the boot, which makes it much easier to quickly load long luggage. The seat backs also recline improve comfort for rear passengers.

We like: Functional features like seat releases in the boot

We don’t like: Some climate control functions in the screen

What’s under the bonnet?

The RX range has two hybrid options and one plug-in hybrid version. The RX 350h is the entry-level model, with a 2.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor. This is a regular or basic hybrid, so it can’t be externally charged and relies on the petrol engine to generate electricity (either directly like a generator, or indirectly by recuperating spent energy when the car is coasting or braking).

RX 450h+ is the first plug-in hybrid model to feature in the RX range after a long line of standard hybrids. This uses the same 2.5-litre engine, but a larger battery means you can do a lot more driving with the electric motor with less reliance on the petrol engine. According to the (useless) EU/UK government lab tests, official fuel economy is around 235mpg. In reality, of course, it’s nowhere near that. Electric-only range is officially 42 miles and the vehicle can drive up to 80mph on electric power.

The RX 450h+ defaults to drive using only electric but the driver can choose whether they want to conserve battery power and use the engine instead or let the vehicle decide when to use electric power. The engine can also be used to charge the battery in preparation for low emission zones or extra power going uphill while towing, for example. The battery can be charged in around two hours 45 minutes with a 230V/32A connection.

The RX 500h has a 2.4-litre turbo hybrid engine. It’s the quickest of the range as it’s designed to be a performance model. The system has been created to deliver great power and acceleration whilst offering good fuel economy thanks to the hybrid integration.

For all models, unbraked towing capacity is limited to 750kg and braked towing capacity is 2,000kg. This should be more than enough for towing trailers or caravans.

What’s the Lexus RX 450h+ like to drive?

On the road the RX feels large, thanks to its high ride height and size, but it doesn’t make it intimidating to drive though. It’s easy to get comfortable in the driver’s seat and the cabin is nearly always quiet. We tried the RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid, which handles all the electric power and battery management itself to create a calm environment even when the battery is depleted. In addition to being able to charge externally, the RX 450h+ can recuperate energy under braking and coasting or use the petrol engine to generate electricity.

Visibility is very good all round, which makes it easier to account for the size of the vehicle when parking. The rear quarter windows improve rearward visibility and help to eliminate any blind spots, mostly during reversing, as blind spot monitoring comes as standard. Parking sensors and cameras also aid manoeuvring and the car can display a 360-degree view around when you’ve parked so you don’t have to open the door to check you’re within the lines.

The RX is fitted with a suite of safety features such as road sign assist which notifies you every time the speed limit changes and if you’re exceeding it. This can be useful in unfamiliar areas but it can be turned off if it gets too annoying. Under harder acceleration the engine can get a little noisy, but for the large majority of driving situations it remains quiet and unobtrusive.

It rides nicely on the road with minimal lean around corners. If you go for the F Sport version the suspension will be set up to enhance performance rather than long distance comfort. The hybrid system uses regenerative braking to add some power back into the battery while you’re driving but the brake pedal itself can be quite sensitive. It confidently stops the car but gentle pressure is advised while you get used to the feel.

There are lots of assistance and safety features included in the RX specification such as obstacle anticipation assist. This is designed to detect a hazard ahead such as a pedestrian stepping out into the road. If the system determines a risk of collision, it automatically activates the brakes and steers to avoid the obstacle without leaving the lane the vehicle is in. From Premium Plus Pack upwards, a driver monitoring system can trigger visual and audible alerts if the driver appears to be distracted or not concentrating. In the event the driver doesn’t respond to a warning, the system can stop the car and call for assistance.

While the interior handles take some time to get used to, the electronic latching system can prevent collisions. As the handle is linked to the blind spot monitor, it can stop the door from being opened if a car or cyclist is approaching the vehicle.

We like: Good all round direct and camera visibility

We don’t like: Sensitive brake feel

Verdict

With plenty of specifications to choose from alongside two hybrids and a plug-in hybrid, there are options to suit different needs in the RX range. The extra electric reserves of the RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid help to provide a relaxing driving experience and good fuel economy for long journeys or regular short trips, using electric power only. We always recommend considering access to charging and getting into the habit of charging a plug-in hybrid at every opportunity to get the maximum benefit.

Some competitors offer a bigger boot, but the RX still has ample space for passengers and luggage. The range is competitively priced and well equipped at all trim levels. The RX L hasn’t been brought back for this generation so if a seven-seater is a must the RX isn’t in the running. For everything else though, the Lexus RX 450h+ fits the bill as a large luxury SUV that’ll be comfortable and spacious for everyone.

Key specifications

Model tested: Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid F SPORT Design

Price as tested: £70,245

Engine: 2.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Gearbox: automatic, continuously variable transmission Power: 304 bhp

Torque: 227 Nm

Top speed: 124 mph

0-62 mph: 6.5 seconds CO2 emissions: 26 g/km

Euro NCAP safety rating: 5 stars

TCE Expert Rating: A (73%) (as of August 2024)

