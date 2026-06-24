Polestar 4 updated with chassis upgrades

Polestar has introduced a few updates for its Polestar 4, focusing on improving ride comfort and handling while further reducing the electric SUV-coupé’s environmental impact.

The biggest mechanical changes are aimed at improving driving comfort. Both the single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive versions receive revised suspension settings, including recalibrated dampers, new springs and anti-roll bars, and updated steering.

The Polestar 4 sits between the smaller Polestar 2 and larger Polestar 3 in the brand’s line-up, taking on rivals such as the Porsche Macan Electric, Tesla Model Y Performance, Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback and Cupra Tavascan.

Despite the focus on comfort, performance remains a key selling point. The dual motor version continues as the quickest model in the Polestar range, accelerating from 0-62mph in just 3.8 seconds.

For eco-concious buyers, Polestar has further reduced the car’s manufacturing emissions. The Dual motor version now has a ‘cradle-to-gate’ carbon footprint of around 20 tonnes of CO₂e – a reduction of over a tonne.

Polestar has also simplified the line-up with rear motor, dual motor, and dual motor with ‘Performance Pack’ models to choose from. Buyers can further enhance the specification with ‘Business’ and ‘Prime’ equipment packs.

‘Business’ focuses on additional driver assistance technology, including ‘Pilot Assist’, lane changing assistance and automated parking functions. ‘Prime’ adds more luxury-focused features such as a Harman Kardon sound system, head-up display, Pixel LED headlights, reclining heated rear seats, three-zone climate control and a powered tailgate.

The updated Polestar 4 is available to order now in the UK. Prices start from just south of £57k for the rear motor model, rising to around £64k for the dual motor version.

The Polestar 4 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 75%. It scores top marks for its zero tailpipe emissions and excellent safety rating, while its media review scores are also good. However, its running costs are only average.