Audi A3 range gets interior updates

Audi has refreshed its A3 range, introducing a redesigned cabin, new driver assistance tech and a new ‘Technik‘ trim level.

Available as a ‘Sportback’ hatchback or saloon, the updated A3 continues to offer one of the broadest line-ups in the upmarket family car segment, with petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and high-performance S3 and RS 3 variants all receiving the same interior overhaul.

A new-look cabin

The biggest changes are inside, where the A3 adopts Audi’s latest dashboard layout.

A new curved display combines an 12-inch digital driver’s display with a 13-inch central touchscreen, replacing the previous twin-screen setup. Audi has also redesigned the dashboard and centre console, while wireless smartphone charging has been upgraded to 25W and repositioned to make it easier to use.

Audi has retained physical steering wheel controls, introducing a new multifunction wheel with a physical scroll wheel rather than relying entirely on touch-sensitive buttons.

More driver assistance tech

The updated A3 also gains a wider range of advanced driver assistance systems, although many are reserved for the flagship S3 ‘Vorsprung’ and RS 3 ‘Carbon Vorsprung’ models.

New features include adaptive cruise control that can automatically stop for traffic lights, parking tech that memorises frequently used parking manoeuvres, reverse assist that retraces the car’s last 50 metres, and remote parking via a smartphone app.

Audi has also enhanced its connected services, allowing owners to remotely check vehicle status, lock or unlock the car and monitor everything from tyre pressures to service intervals through the ‘myAudi’ app.

Plug-in hybrid offers up to 88 miles of electric driving

The A3 continues to offer one of the most diverse engine ranges in the premium hatchback class.

Petrol and diesel engines remain available with 116hp and 150hp, while the A3 ‘e-hybrid’ plug-in hybrid combines petrol and electric power to deliver 204hp and an electric-only range of up to 88 miles. It also supports DC rapid charging, allowing the battery to be replenished in around 30 minutes. Towing capacity has also increased by 300kg, to 1,700kg.

Performance models remain unchanged mechanically, with the 333hp Audi S3 and 400hp RS 3 continuing to use quattro four-wheel drive and torque splitter technology, although both gain new lighting signatures and revised exterior badging.

New ‘Technik’ trim lowers the starting price

Perhaps the most significant change for UK buyers is the introduction of the new ‘Technik’ trim level, which sits below the existing ‘Sport’, ‘S line’ and ‘Black Edition’ models.

The new entry-level grade reduces the starting price of the A3 range, making Audi’s premium hatchback more competitive against rivals such as the BMW 1 Series, Mercedes-Benz A-Class and Volkswagen Golf.

Pricing and availability

The updated Audi A3 range is expected to arrive in UK showrooms at the end of September 2026.

Prices start from under £29k for the A3 ‘Sportback’, rising to £40k for the A3 ‘e-hybrid’, £50k for the Audi S3, and under £64k for the flagship Audi RS 3.