fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Audi A5 range expanded with new plug-in hybrid

Audi has expanded its A5 range with the addition of a new plug-in hybrid engine option which will become available to order in the UK in May

Audi A5 plug-in hybrid

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Audi has expanded its A5 saloon and ‘Avant’ estate range with the addition of a new plug-in hybrid engine option which will become available to order in the UK in May.

Positioned between the pure petrol and diesel range and sportier S5 line-up, the A5 e-hybrid is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with an 142hp electric motor and a 21kWh battery. The plug-in hybrid, which has a total power output of 299hp, can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.9 seconds.

Only available with ‘quattro’ all-wheel drive, the e-Hybrid saloon and estate can muster up to 67 miles on electric power alone – a feat that Audi says it has achieved thanks to improved battery tech that boosts capacity by around 45% and increased regenerative braking performance. By comparison, BMW says its plug-in hybrid 3 Series rival can provide up to 63 miles in electric-only mode.

The car is compatible with AC charging speeds of up to 11kW, and at that rate, the battery reportedly takes two and a half hours to fully charge from empty.

The trim choices and equipment lists are nearly identical to the ICE-powered A5 range – the only notable difference is that this plug-in hybrid comes with an extra paddle mounted on the steering wheel column to adjust the regenerative braking strength.

Joining the A5 range officially next month, UK pricing for the A5 e-Hybrid will start at just under £49k for the lead-in ‘Technik’ trim, rising to around £59k for the top-spec ‘Edition 1’ model.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved