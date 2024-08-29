Driving in Bosnia and Herzegovina – what are the rules?

It’s had its fair share of bad times with the Bosnian War 25 years ago and, more recently, civil unrest and anti-Government protests, but Bosnia and Herzegovina is trying to settle down to make itself a place that people want to go and visit again. Indeed, tourism is one of its main industries now.

With Croatia surrounding its north and west regions, Montenegro to the south and Serbia bordering its east flank, Bosnia has just a small coastline of around 12 miles around the town of Neum. But inland, the country boasts beautiful mountain roads, vast forestation, winding rivers and waterfalls and other natural sights which have helped to increase tourism over the last decade.

With a warm climate, clean water and untouched nature, this Balkan country has certainly returned to the ‘must-see’ lists of many adventure seekers. Walking, hiking and water sports such as kayaking are all important attractions for holidaymakers.

The major cities such as capital Sarajevo, Mostar and Banja Luka offer art, history, medieval architecture and a buzzing nightlife with bars, restaurants and clubs all presenting a warm welcome.

The cuisine is influenced by Mediterranean and Turkish cultures and include boiled meat with plenty of potatoes and vegetables. Bosnia’s much-loved national dish of Bosanski Lonac, for example, consists of vegetables stewed with meat and herbs.

From a business point of view, manufacturing is dominant, with wood and furniture high up the export list, along with steel and coal. Tourism continues to help boost the country’s coffers – according to the World Tourism Organisation, Bosnia has had one of the highest tourism growth rates in the last 10 to 15 years.

It’s possible to drive to Bosnia if you have the time, going through central Europe and heading south east, and you would pass through some wonderful scenic areas along the way.

But that’s a big drive and flying in and hiring a vehicle is the more likely option for travel. You’ll find a wide selection of car rental companies operating from the country’s main airports of Sarajevo, Banja Luka and Tuzla.

Driving in Bosnia is a completely different experience from doing so in the UK, not just because the people there drive on the right side of the road. Planning a driving holiday or using a car on business, requires careful planning and a good understanding of what you can and can’t do behind the wheel while there.

Here The Car Expert looks at the most important elements to consider when planning to drive in Bosnia, and we’ve included a handy checklist. As each journey is unique, always check that you have everything covered for your particular visit.

Basic rules

You must be 18 years or more and hold a full driving licence to get behind the wheel in Bosnia. Just the licence card will do, as the paper counterpart is no longer a requirement. International Driving Permits are recognised but are not a necessity.

You’ll need to prove that you have car insurance if you take your own vehicle to Bosnia so always have your certificate with you. You should also always carry with you documents that show the identity of the vehicle, such as a V5C ‘logbook’. And always have your passport or other form of ID.

If it’s registered in the UK, your vehicle’s ‘home country’ must be shown on it. A ‘UK’ sticker on the rear is one way to do this but you can also show a small UK badge on both number plates if you wish. The ‘GB’ badge is no longer allowed, even within European ‘golden stars’ and the same goes for country signs such as the English, Scottish or Welsh flags.

It’s quite likely you’ll be using a hire car, in which case always have the rental agreement paperwork with you while driving. You must be at least 21 years old to rent a car, but some types of vehicle might require a higher driver’s age – check with the rental company. You must also have held a full licence for at least one year.

Motorists under 23 years of age or anyone who has had a driving licence for less than one year can not drive at night, between 11pm and 5am.

Speed limits

Speed limits are shown in kilometres (km/h) rather than miles (mph). In built-up areas the speed limit is 50 km/h (31 mph). Outside of towns the limit is 80 km/h (50 mph) while main A-roads (expressways) have a 100 km/h (62 mph) top speed. These limits can vary from region to region so always keep an eye on local signage.

Motorways have a blanket 130 km/h (80 mph) limit. Traffic police are vigilant and will stop you for speeding and issue a spot fine.

Speed camera detection devices are illegal when driving on Bosnian roads and that includes those built into navigation units, so ensure this feature is switched off. And don’t use a mobile phone while driving unless it is ‘hands-free’.

Blood alcohol limits

We don’t recommend any drinking of alcohol if you are going to drive, but you should be aware of the country’s limit. For drivers over 21 it’s 0.3 g/l (0.3 milligrams) blood alcohol level. If you are under that age or have had a full driving licence for less than three years, the limit is zero. If you have been drinking alcohol you must not travel in the front seat, even as a passenger.

For comparison, it’s 0.8 g/l (0.8 milligrams) in England and Wales.

Penalties for a positive alcohol test are severe and range from a fine, severity dependant on the amount over the limit you are, or even licence confiscation.

What to carry in your car

You must have in your car a warning triangle, first aid kit and Hi-Viz reflective jacket which must be worn if you have broken down or been in an accident outside of urban areas. In the latter case you must wait until police arrive before you can go.

The authorities expect you to have headlamp converters for your headlights (or have manually adjusted lamps) so you don’t dazzle on-coming drivers. And consider carrying some spare bulbs with you.

Specialist suppliers, such as motoring organisations, sell ‘European driving kits’ for £25-£30, which contain everything you are likely to need for a Continental road trip, and it’s well worth investing in one.

Seatbelts

Seatbelt rules are the same as in the UK: if your car has them, they must be worn. It’s the driver’s responsibility to make sure everyone is buckled up. Children must be fastened in too – any child under 12 years of age must sit in the rear of the car and in a suitable child seat. Babies under two years can travel in the front if they are in a rear facing child seat with the car’s airbag switched off.

Driving

Keep to the right-hand lane as much as possible but if you are overtaking you must do so on the left. Many roads in Bosnia are single lane with little or no chance to overtake so be prepared so sit in a line of traffic going at 50 or 60 km/h. Don’t risk trying to get past someone unless it’s absolutely safe to do so.

Roads outside of main cities are often poorly surfaced and have no lighting. Local drivers might ‘tailgate’ you or attempt dangerous overtakes, so be vigilant and just let them through.

There are many mountainous roads and, if you are driving uphill, you have the right of way – others should pull over to let you pass.

You will usually give way to vehicles using the ‘main’ road unless signs state otherwise. At crossroads that have no controls or road markings, give priority to vehicles on your right. Always give way to emergency vehicles as soon as you can. If someone is waiting to cross a road at a pedestrian crossing, you must stop for them.

In Bosnia you should use dipped headlamps all year round, day and night. Horns should be used sparingly – there are often signs showing a hooter which forbids their use.

Cars on the inside of roundabouts have the right of way. Let them exit safely, and always signal your intentions well in advance so that other drivers know what you are planning. There are trams in Sarajevo. If you see one on your left, it has priority.

It can get extremely cold in Bosnia and you will be expected to have the appropriate winter tyres fitted to your car between 15th November and 15th April. Rental companies should have those covered but it’s worth checking. If it snows you must use snow chains. This is also the case if the relevant road sign advises it. Chains should be a part of any travel equipment during the cold months.

There are no specific laws related to towing if you are taking a trailer or caravan through Bosnia but make sure you can see clearly behind you with the use of two wide rear-view mirrors.

Traffic signs

Traffic lights are red, amber and green and follow a similar pattern to the UK, although there is no ‘red and amber’ before you set off.

Road signs usually have pictures which are self-explanatory and include the ‘traffic queue ahead’, ‘road narrows’ and ‘low flying aircraft’ warning signs that UK drivers will be familiar with. There are some notable other warnings though, including a picture of three children in a yellow background, meaning simply ‘Children!’, a car tilting over which means ‘Rolling over’, and a man pushing a cart meaning ‘No handcarts’. There’s a highly pictorial sign showing a car, a house and two people playing football, which means ‘Living street’.

Warning signs are generally triangles with a red border, prohibitory signs are round with a red outline, mandatory instruction ‘order’ signs are circles with a blue background, while information signs are square and generally blue.

Most signs will be written in Bosnian, such as Skolska patrola (School patrol), Bolnica (Hospital) and Policija (Police), but the hexagonal stop sign features the word ‘Stop’ in English. Directional signs are generally yellow squares with the town names written in Bosnian and English and the distances shown in kilometres.

Fuel availability

Unleaded and diesel fuel and are widely available on Bosnian roads and there is growing coverage for electric vehicles (EVs). Fuel areas with cafes and rest stops are popular with tourists and locals. Debit and credit cards are widely accepted.

Some sections of Bosnia’s 200 km of motorways are paid for by tolls. Some routes are free though. The amount is based on the type of vehicle and the section of M-way being used. Payment is made simply, at a toll booth using cash or credit/debit card. It costs about £4.50 to use the A1 route near Sarajevo. The tolls system is closely monitored and failure to pay can mean a fine of nearly £90, so it’s worth paying at the right time.

Parking

There is plenty of space to park your car in the major Bosnian cities. Monitored car parking lots and underground car parks are widely available and it’s recommended that these are used rather than trying to find somewhere on a public road. In any case, don’t do this at night and never leave valuables on show.

Places where it’s forbidden to park are marked with ‘No Parking’ signs – ignore these and you will get a fine and possibly have your car towed away.

The closer you are to the city centre the more expensive the fee will be. In Sarajevo the central ‘Zone 0’ and ‘Zone 1’ areas only allow for a maximum two hours of parking. Contactless payment by card is available in many areas.

Parking is prohibited if facing traffic, on pavements, across building exits, fire lanes, on grass or at any place that would inhibit access of emergency vehicles. Cars will be towed away in these cases.

Emergency number

In Bosnia, as with most of Europe, you can dial 112 and make contact with emergency services such as fire, ambulance or police, 24 hours a day. Operators will speak English, French other European languages.

Checklist

Must haves: Driving licence

Passport

Vehicle insurance

MOT certificate

V5 or vehicle ID

Car rental papers (if appropriate)

UK sticker or number plate markings

Warning triangle

Headlamp beam deflectors

First aid kit

Hi-Viz jacket

Snow chains (if appropriate) Options: Fire extinguisher

Spare bulb kit

Screen wash

Bottled water

Map or satnav

Phone power bank

Torch

Fuel can

Read more: