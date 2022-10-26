Hyundai announces Ioniq 6 First Edition details

Hyundai has unveiled the Ioniq 6 ‘First Edition’ trim – a limited run version of the new all-electric saloon range that will become available to reserve in the UK from November 9th.

To make these ‘First Edition’ models stand out, Hyundai has installed some unique design tweaks inside and out. Sections of the lower front and rear bumpers, side skirts and wing mirrors are finished in a glossy black, as is the Hyundai ‘H’ branding. Four exterior colours will be available.

Stepping inside, the interior follows an all-grey colour scheme, featuring leather upholstery with a tartan pattern finish and nylon ‘First Edition’ branded floor mats made of recycled materials.

These all-wheel drive limited run models are powered by a 77kWh battery which works in tandem with two electric motors, providing 325hp and a promised battery range of 320 miles. This is somewhat short of the 379-mile range that Hyundai reported its Ioniq 6 could muster back in July.

Sitting on matte black 20-inch alloy wheels, the Ioniq 6 ‘First Edition’ also comes fitted with a sunroof, electronically-adjustable heated seats, a heated steering wheel and a motorised tailgate. Besides the infotainment screen that stretches across the dashboard, the trim also features a head-up LCD display behind the steering wheel, wireless phone charging and a Bose sound system.

Prices for these ‘First Edition’ models will start at £55k – Hyundai has not yet announced exactly when it plans to start taking orders for this trim, or when the first orders are expected to arrive. Models can however be reserved from November 9th.