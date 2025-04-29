fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

New Lexus ES saloon to arrive early next year

The new Lexus ES saloon range is set to go on sale in the UK early next year with both hybrid and all-electric models to choose from

2026 Lexus ES

Our Expert Partners:

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
spot_imgspot_img
by Sean Rees

The new Lexus ES saloon range is set to go on sale in the UK early next year with both hybrid and all-electric models to choose from.

Replacing the current petrol-electric hybrid ES saloon range which has been on sale since 2019, this new eighth-generation line-up sports the brand’s latest exterior design language. Somewhat resembling the RX SUV, the saloon has a long bonnet with deep contours, flanked by slim LED headlights and large air intakes on the front bumper.

Sharp protruding lines above the side skirts and on the rear bumper, as well as the near LED tail light bar that stretches across the car’s rear, highlight what Lexus calls a “bold” but “minimalist” approach to design.

Broadly built on the same foundations as the current ES, this new saloon range will include two 2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid models – the 201hp ‘300h’ and 247hp ‘350h’, both of which will be available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Lexus adds that it only plans to offer the ‘300h’ in Western Europe at launch, with the ‘350h’ reserved for eastern markets.

Compared to the previous range, Lexus says that it has improved the output of the car’s hybrid battery. Keep in mind that this isn’t a plug-in hybrid model – the petrol engine is aided by a small battery and electric motor which boosts fuel efficiency.

Should you prefer a fully-electric model, the range will also include the battery-powered front-wheel drive ‘350e’ and all-wheel drive ‘500e’. While Lexus is yet to announce the size of the battery, the 224hp ‘350e’ can reportedly muster up to 426 miles on a single charge, while the faster 343hp ‘500e’ can handle a reduced maximum range of 379 miles.

Both electric models are compatible with 150kW DC rapid charging stations, with a 10% to 80% battery top-up taking around 30 minutes.

Inside, the saloon has a 14-inch central infotainment touchscreen that juts out of the dashboard, above ‘hidden tech’ switches that control various functions and only light up when the car is turned on. A 12-inch digital instrument cluster features behind the steering wheel.

Lexus says its goal was to “design a cabin that is exceptionally comfortable and relaxing”, and to that end the rear cabin can be fitted with reclining seats and the front passenger seat can fold forward to increase rear leg room and improve the view.

That sums up what we know about the new Lexus ES so far. More details are to follow closer to the car’s official arrival in Spring next year, including UK pricing and trim specifications. Check back soon!

Latest news from the car industry at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved