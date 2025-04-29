New Lexus ES saloon to arrive early next year

The new Lexus ES saloon range is set to go on sale in the UK early next year with both hybrid and all-electric models to choose from.

Replacing the current petrol-electric hybrid ES saloon range which has been on sale since 2019, this new eighth-generation line-up sports the brand’s latest exterior design language. Somewhat resembling the RX SUV, the saloon has a long bonnet with deep contours, flanked by slim LED headlights and large air intakes on the front bumper.

Sharp protruding lines above the side skirts and on the rear bumper, as well as the near LED tail light bar that stretches across the car’s rear, highlight what Lexus calls a “bold” but “minimalist” approach to design.

Broadly built on the same foundations as the current ES, this new saloon range will include two 2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid models – the 201hp ‘300h’ and 247hp ‘350h’, both of which will be available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Lexus adds that it only plans to offer the ‘300h’ in Western Europe at launch, with the ‘350h’ reserved for eastern markets.

Compared to the previous range, Lexus says that it has improved the output of the car’s hybrid battery. Keep in mind that this isn’t a plug-in hybrid model – the petrol engine is aided by a small battery and electric motor which boosts fuel efficiency.

Should you prefer a fully-electric model, the range will also include the battery-powered front-wheel drive ‘350e’ and all-wheel drive ‘500e’. While Lexus is yet to announce the size of the battery, the 224hp ‘350e’ can reportedly muster up to 426 miles on a single charge, while the faster 343hp ‘500e’ can handle a reduced maximum range of 379 miles.

Both electric models are compatible with 150kW DC rapid charging stations, with a 10% to 80% battery top-up taking around 30 minutes.

Inside, the saloon has a 14-inch central infotainment touchscreen that juts out of the dashboard, above ‘hidden tech’ switches that control various functions and only light up when the car is turned on. A 12-inch digital instrument cluster features behind the steering wheel.

Lexus says its goal was to “design a cabin that is exceptionally comfortable and relaxing”, and to that end the rear cabin can be fitted with reclining seats and the front passenger seat can fold forward to increase rear leg room and improve the view.

That sums up what we know about the new Lexus ES so far. More details are to follow closer to the car’s official arrival in Spring next year, including UK pricing and trim specifications. Check back soon!