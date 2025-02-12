Off-roading Volvo EX30 Cross Country unveiled

Volvo has debuted a new trim level for its all-electric EX30 with some “rugged ingredients” that make the compact SUV more compatible with off-road terrain.

The EX30 ‘Cross Country’ has a higher ground clearance than the standard model, as well as bigger 18-inch alloy wheels which will be available with all-terrain tyres for an extra fee. This is an all-wheel drive EX30 model too – like the ‘Twin Motor Performance’ drivetrain currently offered with the ‘Plus’ and ‘Ultra’ trim levels.

The 416hp 69kWh dual-motor electric powertrain can reportedly muster up to 265 miles on a single charge – 30 miles less than the rear-wheel drive ‘Single Motor Extended Range’ drivetrain option – and Volvo adds that it can be charged from 10% to 80% battery in around 26 minutes.

Besides the ‘Cross Country’ lettering on the lower rear bumper, this model distinguishes itself from the entry-level EX30 thanks to a boot lid finished in black, a unique piece of artwork showing the topography of the Kebnekaise mountain range in Sweden carved into the front grille and chunkier front and rear skid plates and wheelarches.

The interior layout is largely unchanged, though the speakers in the door panels have been removed to make way for larger storage cubbies. There is also a large storage compartment on the floor in front of the centre console. Rear passengers meanwhile will find a removable and washable storage box that slides out from beneath the central second-row seat.

The model will also be available with a load carrier, a roof basket and mudflaps (as well as the all-terrain tyres) as part of the optional ‘Cross Country Experience’ package. 19-inch alloy wheels, a roof-mounted kayak holder, roof-mounted tent and stowable towbar will also feature on the options list.

UK pricing for this range-topping EX30 guise is yet to be announced, and it isn’t clear exactly when this 4×4 version will be arriving in British showrooms either. By comparison, the current top-spec EX30 ‘Ultra’ with ‘Twin Motor Performance’ has a £45k price tag, and it is likely that the ‘Cross Country’ will cost a few thousand more as standard.

The Volvo EX30 range holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 81% in our Expert Rating index, and has been praised by the British motoring media for its comfortable and balanced driving experience while being criticised for its tight rear seats and small boot.