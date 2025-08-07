fbpx
Omoda 5 update brings trim and tech improvements

Omoda has revised its petrol 5 and electric E5 line-up, introducing a range of interior and mechanical improvements to boost the SUV's appeal

2025 Omoda 5

by Sean Rees
Omoda has revised its petrol 5 and electric E5 line-up, introducing a range of interior quality, tech and mechanical improvements to boost the SUV’s appeal.

These changes comes less than a full year after the luanch of this SUV range, which marked the Chery-owned manufacturer’s UK arrival. Starting with the mechanical alterations, Omoda has upgraded the front suspension and revised the steering geometry of both the 5 and E5 to “provide a more dynamic” driving experience.

New front wheel hubs and bearings have also been installed, and brake linings have also been tweaked to “improve overall safety levels.”

This update also includes powertrain changes. The 5’s 1.6-litre petrol engine has been given a power reduction of around 30hp, down to 147hp, in an effort to improve fuel economy. Meanwhile, the E5’s 61kWh battery and electric motor pairing has been tuned to boost its chnage range by 12 miles, now up to a reported 267-mile single charge travel distance.

Inside, the 5 is now trimmed in higher-quality materials to match the E5’s cabin. Both versions have also been given a larger 12-inch central infotainment screen and 12-inch digital instrument cluster mounted on the dashboard, which are curved towards the driver.

The gear selector has also been moved to the steering wheel column immediately below the steering wheel, and six-way seat adjustment now comes as standard across all models. Omoda has also removed the full-size spare tyre in the rear, increasing the SUV’s boot space from 372 litres to 430 litres.

Omoda has also decided to rename the two trim levels available. The entry-level model is now called ‘Knight’, while the top-spec package is called ‘Noble’. This range-topper has has also gained 19-inch alloy wheels and roof rails on its spec sheet.

UK pricing for the Omoda 5 now starts at just south of £24k, while the entry-level E5 is priced at just over £33k.

The Omoda 5 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 56%, while the electric Omoda E5 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 68%. These ratings are bolstered by excellent Euro NCAP safety credentials, but hindered by rather poor UK review scoring.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
