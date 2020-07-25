Renault Megane facelift, 2020
Model update

Renault announces prices and specs for updated Megane

Updated Megane gains a variety of new features as a new plug-in hybrid model.

Jack Evans
An updated Renault Megane will go on sale next month, the French manufacturer has announced.

The facelifted Megane now comes with a slimmed down range of specifications with just two trim levels available to choose from.

The first, Iconic, brings LED headlights, a range of driver aids and a seven-inch touchscreen system. Front and rear parking sensors are also included.

Sportier RS-Line – which replaces the outgoing GT-Line specification – cars benefit from a larger screen – now nine inches – as well as a sportier exterior line which takes inspiration from Renault’s performance RS range.

The exterior of the car remains much the same as the outgoing Megane, albeit with a few subtle tweaks. There’s a new LED lighting signature at the back, while the front and rear bumpers have been redesigned. The turn indicators are now integrated into the C-shape lights at the front now, too.

The revised Renault Megane doesn’t pick up any new safety features as part of this update. The car has a five-star rating from Euro NCAP, although this dates back to 2015 when the current model was first launched.

The Megane RS range has also been tweaked, with the entry-level RS 280 now dropped. From now, all models will be powered by the same 300hp engine while Trophy and Cup chassis options remain the same.

A new ten-inch digital driver display is another new addition to the Megane’s technology offerings, giving users a high-tech way of viewing key information about their vehicle as well as traditional readouts such as speed and revs.

For the first time, a plug-in hybrid variant of the Megane joins the ranks too. Only available in estate layout to begin with, this model combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine lined with two electric motors for a combined output of 160hp. A range of up to 30 miles on electric power alone is possible, while Renault claims up to 217.3mpg combined and CO2 emissions of just 30g/km.

All models of the new Megane will be available to order from August, with pricing starting at £20,740 on-road.

Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

