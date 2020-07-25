Renault announces prices and specs for updated Megane

An updated Renault Megane will go on sale next month, the French manufacturer has announced.

The facelifted Megane now comes with a slimmed down range of specifications with just two trim levels available to choose from.

The first, Iconic, brings LED headlights, a range of driver aids and a seven-inch touchscreen system. Front and rear parking sensors are also included.

Sportier RS-Line – which replaces the outgoing GT-Line specification – cars benefit from a larger screen – now nine inches – as well as a sportier exterior line which takes inspiration from Renault’s performance RS range.

The exterior of the car remains much the same as the outgoing Megane, albeit with a few subtle tweaks. There’s a new LED lighting signature at the back, while the front and rear bumpers have been redesigned. The turn indicators are now integrated into the C-shape lights at the front now, too.

The revised Renault Megane doesn’t pick up any new safety features as part of this update. The car has a five-star rating from Euro NCAP, although this dates back to 2015 when the current model was first launched.





The Megane RS range has also been tweaked, with the entry-level RS 280 now dropped. From now, all models will be powered by the same 300hp engine while Trophy and Cup chassis options remain the same.

A new ten-inch digital driver display is another new addition to the Megane’s technology offerings, giving users a high-tech way of viewing key information about their vehicle as well as traditional readouts such as speed and revs.

For the first time, a plug-in hybrid variant of the Megane joins the ranks too. Only available in estate layout to begin with, this model combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine lined with two electric motors for a combined output of 160hp. A range of up to 30 miles on electric power alone is possible, while Renault claims up to 217.3mpg combined and CO 2 emissions of just 30g/km.

All models of the new Megane will be available to order from August, with pricing starting at £20,740 on-road.