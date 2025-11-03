SEAT Ibiza and Arona given styling refresh

SEAT has revealed fresh facelifts for its long-standing Ibiza supermini and Arona crossover, introducing exterior design revisions, refreshed interiors and longer standard equipment lists.

The current iterations of both the Ibiza and Arona have been on sale for over seven years now, and SEAT has confirmed that its compact petrol-powered hatchback and crossover will be around for a while longer yet. Beyond this update, the Spanish manufacturer says it will be introducing mild-hybrid versions of the Ibiza and Arona in 2027 and electric variants in 2028.

This update however consists of new bumper designs in the front and back, including a new-look diamond-shaped mesh front grille, slimmer LED headlights, and a dark aluminium finish for the model lettering on the boot lid.

SEAT has also refreshed the alloy wheel designs of both cars – four different options for each car – and added three more “vibrant and youthful” exterior colour choices to the options list – a red, grey and yellow. The Ibiza and Arona will also be available in a two-tone colour scheme, with a roof and wing mirrors finished in black or grey.

Stepping inside, both the updated Ibiza and Arona come with a new perforated leather steering wheel, more soft touch materials, a wireless charging pad that cools itself, black headlining and a new six-speaker sound system with includes a subwoofer. Range-topping ‘FR’ models also get sportier bucket seats.

That just about sums up this mild mid-life update – powertrain options will remain the same for the Ibiza and Arona until the addition of mild-hybrid options in 2027.

These facelifted models will be available to order in the UK from December, with the first customer orders arriving early next year. More details, including the full trim specification lists and pricing are sure to arrive in the next few weeks. Check back soon!