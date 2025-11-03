fbpx
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

SEAT Ibiza and Arona given styling refresh

SEAT has revealed fresh facelifts for its Ibiza and Arona, introducing exterior design revisions and longer standard equipment lists

2025 SEAT Ibiza and Arona

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

SEAT has revealed fresh facelifts for its long-standing Ibiza supermini and Arona crossover, introducing exterior design revisions, refreshed interiors and longer standard equipment lists.

The current iterations of both the Ibiza and Arona have been on sale for over seven years now, and SEAT has confirmed that its compact petrol-powered hatchback and crossover will be around for a while longer yet. Beyond this update, the Spanish manufacturer says it will be introducing mild-hybrid versions of the Ibiza and Arona in 2027 and electric variants in 2028.

This update however consists of new bumper designs in the front and back, including a new-look diamond-shaped mesh front grille, slimmer LED headlights, and a dark aluminium finish for the model lettering on the boot lid.

SEAT has also refreshed the alloy wheel designs of both cars – four different options for each car – and added three more “vibrant and youthful” exterior colour choices to the options list – a red, grey and yellow. The Ibiza and Arona will also be available in a two-tone colour scheme, with a roof and wing mirrors finished in black or grey.

Stepping inside, both the updated Ibiza and Arona come with a new perforated leather steering wheel, more soft touch materials, a wireless charging pad that cools itself, black headlining and a new six-speaker sound system with includes a subwoofer. Range-topping ‘FR’ models also get sportier bucket seats.

That just about sums up this mild mid-life update – powertrain options will remain the same for the Ibiza and Arona until the addition of mild-hybrid options in 2027.

These facelifted models will be available to order in the UK from December, with the first customer orders arriving early next year. More details, including the full trim specification lists and pricing are sure to arrive in the next few weeks. Check back soon!

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved