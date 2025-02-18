Škoda Elroq range expanded by ‘SportLine’ trim

Skoda has introduced an additional high-spec ‘SportLine’ trim guise to its new all-electric Elroq range, which comes with minor exterior and interior design changes and suspension tweaks.

The Elroq – which first arrived in the UK at the end of last year – is Škoda’s first foray into the compact electric car market, and is essentially a smaller and cheaper alternative to the brand’s highly-regarded Enyaq SUV which has been on sale in the UK since 2021.

This new trim now sits above the entry-level ‘SE’ and ‘Edition’ trim levels, and comes with larger 20-inch alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights, a ‘SportLine’ exterior styling pack with sportier bumpers and black roof rails, and a motorised tailgate with kick activation.

The trim is now available with two different powertrain options – the rear-wheel drive ‘SportLine 60’ is powered by a 63kWh battery and a 204hp motor that can sprint from 0-62mph in eight seconds and has a driving range of up to 263 miles. The ‘SportLine 85’ has a larger 82kWh battery and a 286hp rear-mounted motor. It has a 0-62mph time of just 6.6 seconds and can muster up to up to 355 miles on a single charge.

Skoda adds that it has also made suspension revisions exclusively for the ‘SportLine 85’, with “specially tuned springs and dampers” that the brand says should enhance the car’s comfort and driving dynamics. The cars ground clearance is also slightly lower than the standard Elroq, and progressive dynamic steering which reduces steering effort at speed is also included.

Inside, the car comes with the largest 13-inch infotainment touchscreen that juts out of the dashboard panel and the seats are trimmed in microsuede and artificial leather.

Pricing now begins north of £37k for the ‘SportLine 60’, rising to nearly £42k for the ‘SportLine 80’ variant. By comparison, the entry-level Elroq ‘SE 50’ is priced at around £32k.