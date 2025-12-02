Toyota Corolla to get minor refresh

The Toyota Corolla hatchback and estate range will get a very mild update in Spring next year, consisting of two additional exterior paint options and a new interior trim material.

Available to order in March 2026, and very likely the last update to arrive for the twelfth-generation Corolla before it is replaced by a new iteration of the Corolla in 2027, this small refresh is entirely cosmetic, with no changes to the family car’s 1.8- and 2.0-litre petrol-electric hybrid powertrain options or on-board tech.

An additional ‘onyx grey’ colour will be added to the options list for the ‘GR Sport’ versions of the Corolla hatch and Touring Sports estate, and there’s also a new ‘dark grey’ metallic exterior finish will also be offered to Toyota customers for March onwards.

Inside, the interior is trimmed in a new material the brand calls ‘Samara’, which is made from recycled materials and is part of the entry-level ‘Icon’ trim package.

As of January 2025, the Toyota Corolla holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 73%. The Corolla has received consistently positive reviews from the UK motoring media. It has received particular praise for its practicality, build quality and low running costs. Criticisms have been directed at its driving dynamics compared to rivals like the Ford Focus.