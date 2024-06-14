Updated Renault Captur now on sale

Renault has revealed the latest changes coming to its compact Captur crossover range, including revised exterior looks and an infotainment overhaul.

Built on the same foundations as the smaller Clio hatchback, the Captur has taken a few exterior styling cues from the newer Renault Scenic E-Tech SUV, including a re-sculpted front end with narrower LED headlights, a higher bonnet and a new LED daytime running light design on either side of the bumper.

Not much has changed inside, apart from the addition of a larger 10-inch portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen fitted front and centre on the dashboard. The system is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a wireless smartphone charger is also included as standard.

Renault has also updated the upholstery trim options. The mid-range ‘Techno’ gains yellow top-stitching to contrast its grey seat fabric, while the top-spec ‘esprit Alpine’ trim features synthetic leather on the seats and door panels and a blue-grey insert on the dashboard as shown below.

The range of engine options is broadly the same – consisting of a 90hp petrol and 145hp hybrid model – but diesel options have now been removed, as demand for diesel cars has sharply declined in recent years.

Pricing for the update range now starts at just south of £22k, which is £5k more than the Captur’s initial launch price in 2019. The crossover is available to order now, with the first customer deliveries expected to arrive on UK roads in the second half of this year.