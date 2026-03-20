Summary

The Volkswagen California is a large campervan available with a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrains in the UK.

Described by Richard Ingram of Auto Express as “the king of the compact campers”, the California has been the go-to campervan choice in the UK since it first arrived on UK roads in 2003, and this latest ‘T7’ generation model is no different.

Heycar’s Phil Hall concludes that “it is pricey”, but that the VW is “the best all-round campervan going”, praising the California for its “plush” and well-designed interior.

Built on the same foundations as the brand’s Golf hatchback and Multivan people carrier, the California has also picked up widespread praise for its driving dynamics. Carwow’s Neil Briscoe says than the camper is “far comfier and more car-like” than prior iterations.

As of March 2026, the Volkswagen California holds an New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 59%. Beyond the car’s solid set of review scores, this overall rating is hindered by high predicted running costs.

California highlights Car-like handling

Smart and spacious interior

Plenty of practical camper features California lowlights Expensive, base price and up

VW’s previous-gen infotainment

Smaller kitchen than prior model

Key specifications

Body style: Large campervan

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £64,417 Launched: Summer 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “In the cab, the California T7 is far comfier and more car-like than the van-based T6, and you no longer have to work around a big gear shifter nor a manual handbrake, as those controls are now just buttons on the dash. The infotainment system is mostly OK, but the touch-sensitive buttons for cabin temperature are infuriating.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

“The latest Volkswagen California isn’t tangibly better than before. The shorter kitchen isn’t as useful, and it reduces the amount of available storage in the cabin – all so you can have two sliding doors. Yet overall, the Cali remains the king of the compact campers, with loads of clever, considered features that just make it super easy to live with.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Car Score: 8 / 10

“The latest Volkswagen California is a very impressive thing. The interior tweaks that take advantage of Multivan platform work overwhelmingly well, and intelligent packing will overcome the minor storage issues. It’s better to drive than the old T6, looks sleeker and feels more civilised to travel in.”

Author: Graham King

Read review Carbuyer Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Volkswagen California successfully defends its title as the king of camping and feels more modern than before. It feels more car-like to drive than ever thanks to Volkswagen Golf underpinnings.”

Author: Richard Ingram

Read review Green Car Guide Model reviewed: California Ocean

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen California Ocean Campervan is amazingly well-packaged. It can seat four or sleep four, and turn into a mini-living room with its own kitchen.”

Author: Paul Clarke

Read review Heycar Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s a reason why campsites are dominated by VW campers, and the latest T7 California looks set to continue that trend. It’s pricey, but it’s the best all-round campervan going.”

Author: Phil Hall

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It might not be perfect, but the latest Volkswagen California is a quality camper van that sets the standard by which all others are judged. We’re sure it will soon become an incredibly popular sight on a campsite near you.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9.2 / 10

“There are lots of clever features such as the drawer-style fridge, outdoor shower and living space touchscreen control panel. The beds are comfortable, it’s warm and cosy, there’s a decent amount of interior storage space. Being spun off from a car platform, it’s also much better to drive than its van-based predecessors.”

Author: Graham King

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A campervan designed by people who actually go camping. Space for four people to travel and sleep in proper comfort.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2026, the Volkswagen California has not been assessed by Euro NCAP. That said, the campervan’s people carrier sister model – the Multivan – has been awarded a full five-star safety rating.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2026, the Volkswagen California has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Diesel models 35 mpg D CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Diesel models 210 g/km D Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 44 E Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £181 B Year 2 £519 B Year 3 £858 B Year 4 £1,122 C Year 5 £1,510 C Overall £4,190 C

The Volkswagen California is a relatively expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

We currently only have fuel economy data for diesel versions, which deliver 35mpg on average. There are many similarly sized large family ferriers that aren’t as thirsty, but campervans like the Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo and Ford Transit Custom Nugget return similar fuel economy numbers.

With all of the extra on-board features and equipment that come with a campervan, as well as the rather expensive price tag, you perhaps won’t be surprised to hear that the California sits in one of the highest insurance premium brackets, too.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Volkswagen California to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the California, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Volkswagen California

Overall rating D 28% Petrol or diesel models E 15% Electric or hybrid models C 50% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Volkswagen’s new car warranty is worse than average, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the California.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the California plug-in hybrid version has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Volkswagen California

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Volkswagen California from an official Volkswagen dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.

If you are buying a used Volkswagen California from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Volkswagen California from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Volkswagen California

As of March 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Volkswagen California. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Volkswagen dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Volkswagen California, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroen Holidays | Ford Transit Custom Nugget | Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo

More information

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