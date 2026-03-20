Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Volkswagen California

(2025 - present)

Volkswagen California | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

56
%
D

Used car score:

53
%
E

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

71
%
B

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

47
%
D

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

31
%
E

Warranty Rating:

28
%
D

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

56
%
D

Used car score:

53
%
E

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

71
%
B

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

47
%
D

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

31
%
E

Summary

The Volkswagen California is a large campervan available with a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrains in the UK.

Described by Richard Ingram of Auto Express as “the king of the compact campers”, the California has been the go-to campervan choice in the UK since it first arrived on UK roads in 2003, and this latest ‘T7’ generation model is no different.

Heycar’s Phil Hall concludes that “it is pricey”, but that the VW is “the best all-round campervan going”, praising the California for its “plush” and well-designed interior.

Built on the same foundations as the brand’s Golf hatchback and Multivan people carrier, the California has also picked up widespread praise for its driving dynamics. Carwow’s Neil Briscoe says than the camper is “far comfier and more car-like” than prior iterations.

As of March 2026, the Volkswagen California holds an New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 59%. Beyond the car’s solid set of review scores, this overall rating is hindered by high predicted running costs.

California highlights

  • Car-like handling
  • Smart and spacious interior
  • Plenty of practical camper features

California lowlights

  • Expensive, base price and up
  • VW’s previous-gen infotainment
  • Smaller kitchen than prior model

Key specifications

Body style: Large campervan
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £64,417

Launched: Summer 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Volkswagen California e-Hybrid front view | Expert Rating
California e-Hybrid
Volkswagen California e-Hybrid rear view | Expert Rating
California e-Hybrid
Volkswagen California e-Hybrid interior view | Expert Rating
California e-Hybrid
Volkswagen California e-Hybrid cabin view | Expert Rating
California e-Hybrid
Volkswagen California e-Hybrid boot view | Expert Rating
California e-Hybrid
Volkswagen California Coast front view | Expert Rating
California Coast
Volkswagen California Coast rear view | Expert Rating
California Coast
Volkswagen California Coast cabin view | Expert Rating
California Coast
Volkswagen California Coast sleeper view | Expert Rating
California Coast
Volkswagen California Coast boot view | Expert Rating
California Coast

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“In the cab, the California T7 is far comfier and more car-like than the van-based T6, and you no longer have to work around a big gear shifter nor a manual handbrake, as those controls are now just buttons on the dash. The infotainment system is mostly OK, but the touch-sensitive buttons for cabin temperature are infuriating.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Neil Briscoe

“The latest Volkswagen California isn’t tangibly better than before. The shorter kitchen isn’t as useful, and it reduces the amount of available storage in the cabin – all so you can have two sliding doors. Yet overall, the Cali remains the king of the compact campers, with loads of clever, considered features that just make it super easy to live with.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Richard Ingram

More reviews

Car

Carbuyer

Green Car Guide

Heycar

Honest John

Parkers

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2026, the Volkswagen California has not been assessed by Euro NCAP. That said, the campervan’s people carrier sister model – the Multivan – has been awarded a full five-star safety rating.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2026, the Volkswagen California has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Diesel models35 mpgD
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Diesel models210 g/kmD
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models44E
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£181B
Year 2£519B
Year 3£858B
Year 4£1,122C
Year 5£1,510C
Overall£4,190C

The Volkswagen California is a relatively expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

We currently only have fuel economy data for diesel versions, which deliver 35mpg on average. There are many similarly sized large family ferriers that aren’t as thirsty, but campervans like the Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo and Ford Transit Custom Nugget return similar fuel economy numbers.

With all of the extra on-board features and equipment that come with a campervan, as well as the rather expensive price tag, you perhaps won’t be surprised to hear that the California sits in one of the highest insurance premium brackets, too.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Volkswagen California to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the California, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Volkswagen California

Overall ratingD28%
Petrol or diesel modelsE15%
Electric or hybrid modelsC50%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Volkswagen’s new car warranty is worse than average, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the California.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the California plug-in hybrid version has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Volkswagen California

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Volkswagen California from an official Volkswagen dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Volkswagen California from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Volkswagen California from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Volkswagen California

As of March 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Volkswagen California. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Volkswagen dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Volkswagen California, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroen Holidays | Ford Transit Custom Nugget | Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Volkswagen California at The Car Expert

Volkswagen Grand California gets an upgrade

Volkswagen Grand California gets an upgrade

Everything you need to know about Volkswagen

Everything you need to know about Volkswagen

Volkswagen California (2016 to 2024)

Volkswagen California (2016 to 2024)

New Volkswagen California camper to arrive this summer

New Volkswagen California camper to arrive this summer

Buy a Volkswagen California

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Volkswagen California, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Volkswagen California

If you’re looking to lease a new Volkswagen California, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carwow. Find out more

Select Car Leasing logo

Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Volkswagen California

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Just Vehicle Solutions logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Just Vehicle Solutions.
Find out more

Flexible Vehicle Contracts logo 600x300px

Car subscriptions from Flexible Vehicle Contracts.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car. Find out more

CreditPlus logo 2025 600x300

Used car finance from Creditplus.
Find out more

Carki logo 600x300px

Used car finance from Carki. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 5,500+ dealers bidding on your car. Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The Volkswagen California is arguably the best campervan choice in the UK, and this latest version is better to drive than its predecessors.Volkswagen California

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide
Newspress Awards 2022 v2

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2026 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved