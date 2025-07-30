Volkswagen Grand California gets an upgrade

Volkswagen is rolling out an upgraded version of its Grand California camper, which is based on the large Crafter van model.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will present the latest stage of the camper at the Caravan Salon in Dusseldorf at the end of next month – seven years after the model first premiered at the same show in 2018 before going on sale in the UK in 2020.

This latest round of updates makes up a facelifted version of the Grand California, rather than being an all-new model like its smaller sibling, the regular California.

The interior of the Grand California is now dominated by a new “Atami Bamboo” decor, which covers the tabletop and the work surface of the kitchenette are covered. The PVC flooring in the kitchen, dinette and cargo area has the same pattern to provide a uniform appearance. With the rest of the interior being largely white or light in colour, it should provide plenty of light and a sunny ambience inside the cabin.

Volkswagen has made a number of other minor improvements to the Grand California, such as including nets in the upper cabinets to help secure clothes or utensils and prevent them from flying around the cabin on bumpy roads. The dining table can also be removed and locked outside the cabin for outdoor dining. A thermal mat and blackout window blinds will be available as extra-cost options.

The revised Grand California will continue to be available in two different lengths – the 600 (6.0 metres long with a transverse main bed) and 680 (6.8 metres long with a longitudinal main bed). Both versions will incorporate model-year improvements already previously added to the range last year, such as digital instruments and improved safety systems. An electronic park brake has replaced the traditional handbrake lever in the middle of the front footwell area, making it easier to swivel the driver’s seat when the camper is parked.

No changes are expected to the powertrain, so the current 163hp 2.0-litre diesel engine should continue, driving through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 600 version is only available with front-wheel drive, while the 680 offers a choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

UK pricing and specifications are still to be announced, but the current Grand California 600 starts at just over £84K, while the longer 680 version starts at just under £87K.