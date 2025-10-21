fbpx
Volkswagen Touareg to be pulled from sale after ‘Final Edition’

Volkswagen Touareg Final Edition

by Sean Rees
Volkswagen has announced that it will be retiring its large ICE-powered Touareg SUV sometime in 2027, following the arrival of a top-spec ‘Final Edition’ model.

Capping off nearly 25 years of Touareg sales – the large SUV has been sold in the UK over three models generations since 2002 – this ‘Final Edition’ version is essentially a range-topping cosmetic pack that introduces minor design changes, sitting above the ‘Black Edition’ trim.

On the outside, ‘Final Edition’ lettering is laser-engraved on the window surrounds of the rear doors.

Inside, this special edition comes with the dashboard illumination and interior ambient lighting of the ‘Black Edition’, but with illuminated ‘Final Edition’ door sill mouldings and the same lettering embossed into the leather gear selector.

That just about sums up the ‘Final Edition’. The top-spec end-of-an-era model has the same interior layout, same tech and the same powertrain options that you can find elsewhere in the Touareg range.

Volkswagen is yet to announce pricing for the trim, but the brand says that the price list, alongside the full specification list, will be announced fairly soon.

As of October 2025, the Volkswagen Touareg holds a New Car Expert Rating of E, with a score of 52%. Its best scores are only average, with C grades for its safety rating and media reviews. However, its CO2 emissions and reliability record are poor, while its running costs are very high and Volkswagen’s new car warranty offering is one of the worst in the UK new car market.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

