Volvo XC60 SUV receives infotainment refresh

Volvo says it has given its mid-sized XC60 SUV a larger and more responsive infotainment system, as well as several minor cosmetic changes.

On sale since 2017, this small update comes as Volvo aims to keep its model range up to date with the brand’s latest model releases.

Starting with the exterior looks, the XC60 has been given a new front grille design that mirrors the larger XC90’s latest range of changes, and the SUV now comes with new alloy wheel design options and darker rear lights. Two new colours – ‘Forest Lake’ and ‘Aurora Silver’ – are also included in this mild refresh.

Inside, the car can also be specced with a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and Volvo has also introduced new cupholders and an improved wireless phone charger.

The key interior highlight is the new portrait-oriented infotainment system, however. Compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as future over-the-air software updates, this larger 11-inch “floating” touchscreen is reportedly crisper and twice as fast as the former infotainment tech, which Volvo says reduces driver distraction and thus enhances safety.

Volvo says that the refreshed XC60 is available to order in several countries, but the updated model is yet to arrive in the UK just yet. The Swedish brand is yet to announce the car’s UK pricing. The XC60 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 71%.