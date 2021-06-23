fbpx
Car manufacturer news

All new Audi models to be electric only in just five years

Audi plans to only launch electric cars within just five years, and build its last internal combustion engine by 2033.

Andrew Charman

Audi will launch its last new car with an internal combustion engine within five years – from 2026 every new Audi model will be all-electric.

Audi CEO Markus Duesmann made the announcement at the Climate Neutrality Foundation conference in Berlin, Germany, commenting: “Audi is ready to make its decisive and powerful move into the electric age.”

As well as only making new electric cars from 2026, the German brand will also accelerate the phasing-out of its internal-combustion engines, intending to cease producing them entirely by 2033.

In making the announcement Duesman claimed that forthcoming bans on sales of new petrol and diesel cars, such as that announced by the UK government, were not a factor in Audi’s decision. “I don’t believe in the success of bans – I believe in the success of technology and innovation,” he said.

The exact dates when Audi moves entirely away from internal combustion engines will be decided by its customer demand. The brand expects to still see demand for traditional engines in China beyond 2033, and this could be met by sourcing engines manufactured locally.

Audi Q4 etron production
Cars such as the Q4 e-tron form the future of Audi.

As part of the strategy Audi intends to significantly expand its range of EVs. Current models available or on the way include the e-tron, e-tron Sportback, e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron, meaning that Audi will launch more electric than i/c-engined cars this year.

By 2025 the brand intends to offer a model line-up including more than 25 EVs. Audi is also investing in schemes to improve the roll-out of charging options across its markets.

Duesman was keen to stress, however, that Audi will not be running down combustion engine production before its demise, but will be investing in the development of these engines, further improving existing units to achieve greater efficiency.

“Audi’s last internal combustion engine will be the best we’ve ever built,” Duesmann said.

View comments0
Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Volkswagen ID.4

79%

Suzuki Across

76%
More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Carsnip

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

Latest ratings
Top-rated cars
Top-rated SUVs
All ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Commercial Vehicle Engineer
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved