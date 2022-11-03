fbpx

Model update

Bentley unveils limited run Bentayga Odyssean

With only 70 models to be made, the Bentley Bentayga Odyssean will go on sale this month, featuring unique cosmetic tweaks inside and out

Sean Rees

Bentley, which is currently celebrating record-breaking sales growth, has unveiled a rare limited edition version of its Bentayga SUV that will go on sale this month.

Called the Bentayga Odyssean, this trim features a number of unique cosmetic alterations inside and out, and makes use of a hybrid engine upgrade that is now available across the whole Bentayga range. Based on the regular size range, not the recently launched extended wheelbase ‘EWB’ version of the Bentayga, production of the Odyssean is limited to only 70 models worldwide.

The limited edition SUV can only be specced with a 3.0-litre V6 plug-in hybrid engine, unlike the standard Bentayga model, which comes equipped with a 4.0-litre V8.

This plug-in hybrid engine has been part of the Bentayga options list for some time, but Bentley says that it has now fitted the unit with a slightly bigger 18kWh battery which increases the car’s total power output to 456hp and its maximum all-electric range to 28 miles.

Exterior styling differences are minimal – ‘Odyssean’ branding can be found on the car’s rear, the headlight and tail light surrounds are finished in chrome, further chrome elements can be found on the lower front and rear bumpers, and the SUV sits on 22-inch alloy wheels with a unique ten-spoke pattern. Over 60 exterior colours are available.

Stepping inside, Bentley says that the Odyssean is the first second-generation Bentayga to sport a three-colour interior design. The dashboard, centre console and door panels are trimmed in black and white linen, and customers can choose between five different colours for the 22-way adjustable heated leather seats. ‘Odyssean’ lettering appears on the car’s treadplates.

Bentley has not announced how much this limited edition model will cost, and it is unlikely to do so. Interested UK buyers can now enquire about the Bentayga Odyssean online using the brand’s website.

On sale in the UK since early 2016, the Bentley Bentayga has received particular praise for its comfort, performance and luxury, but has been criticised for its divisive styling and for not feeling sufficiently better than the Audi Q7 on which it is based. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 69%.

This trim announcement comes as Bentley celebrates its operating profits more than doubling in the past year, as Bentayga sales grow by 9% worldwide, and the brand’s sales increase by 25% in the UK year-on-year.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
