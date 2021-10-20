BMW sharpens its most potent 1 Series

BMW has updated the most potent version of its 1 Series hatchback, with the changes aimed at improving the car’s handling during hard driving.

There are no power upgrades to the four-cylinder turbo engine of the M135i xDrive, which still puts out 306hp through an eight-speed automatic transmission, but BMW says the changes will improve the “track-inspired characteristics” of the car.

According to BMW, a series of suspension changes will ensure the car rolls less in corners and gives the driver more feedback from the steering.

The M235i will sound like it is handling more effectively, too. Its engine note has been retuned, with the sound emphasised by being “carefully amplified” through the car stereo speakers.





There are no changes to the car’s interior, but it has gained three new paint finishes. The new shades are a non-metallic dubbed Sao Paulo Yellow, a metallic titled Frozen Orange, and Frozen Pure Grey.

As the performance range-topper in the 1 Series range, the M135i is supplied as standard with performance brakes, a limited-slip differential and 18-inch alloy wheels – which can be replaced at extra cost with 19-inch versions. The car boasts a 0-62mph time of just under five seconds, an official fuel economy figure of more than 36mpg (and up to nearly 39mpg, depending on specification) and CO 2 emissions of 167-177g/km.

BMW has yet to confirm prices for the updated M135i xDrive, but they are expected to remain broadly in line with the outgoing model, so expect a price tag starting from around £38,000.