Car dealerships in Wales to reopen from June 22

Welsh car dealerships have been given the green light to reopen this Monday – June 22.

The announcement was made by first minister Mark Drakeford as part of a series of measures which look to slowly unlock the country’s economy following the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown.

As of Monday, non-essential retail businesses – including car dealerships – will be allowed to trade once more as long as all reasonable measures to follow social distancing laws in Wales are followed, in news confirmed to Car Dealer magazine.

However, a legal requirement to remain local – members of the public are being asked to stay within a five-mile radius of home – has been kept in place.

The news does mean that Wales has got the jump on Scotland, whose government announced last week that dealerships could reopen from June 29.

Lifting the restrictions in both Wales and Scotland follows on from England reopening back at the start of this month.

Northern Ireland’s dealerships also reopened on June 8, meaning the entirety of the UK’s car retail trade will be back up and running by the end of the month.