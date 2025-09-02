Fiat 600e range bolstered by new ‘Icon’ trim

Fiat has expanded its battery-powered 600e crossover range with the introduction of a mid-range ‘Icon’ trim which qualifies for the government’s electric car grant.

This ‘Icon’ grade, which is also already available in the 600 Hybrid range, sits above the lead-in ‘Red’ equipment level which already includes keyless entry, a ten-inch infotainment touchscreen, rear parking sensors and a synthetic leather steering wheel.

In addition, this mid-range trim adds front parking sensors, a rear view parking camera and a wireless smartphone charging pad. The car sits on 17-inch alloys, and comes with black and ivory fabric seat upholstery.

One powertrain choice is available cross the full 600e trim range – a 154hp electric motor and 54kWh battery pairing that Fiat says can muster ‘more than’ 250 miles on a single charge, and can complete a 0-62mph sprint in a reported nine seconds.

Pricing for the Fiat 600e ‘Icon’ now starts at under £32k – around £1,500 more expensive than the lead-in ‘Red’. The ‘Icon’ is also eligible for the government’s electric car grant that has been introduced this Summer, providing a £1,500 discount for UK buyers.