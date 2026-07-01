Kia EV5 and Sportage gain Storm trim choice

Kia has expanded its EV5 and Sportage line-ups with a new ‘Storm‘ special edition trim, while also introducing all-wheel-drive versions of the EV5 for the first time.

Positioned between the existing ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ models, the new ‘Storm’ grade combines styling and equipment from higher-spec versions at a lower price point. The new trim is now available to order, with first UK deliveries expected later this year.

New Storm trim aims to bridge the gap

Available on both the EV5 electric SUV and the petrol and petrol-electric hybrid Sportage, the ‘Storm’ sits between the mid-range ‘GT-Line’ and top-spec ‘GT-Line S’.

On the EV5, Storm is front-wheel drive and powered by the same 81kWh battery, but adds unique styling including new 19-inch alloy wheels, gloss black exterior accents and a choice of three no extra cost paint finishes, including an exclusive ‘Dark Ocean Blue’ colour.

Inside, buyers get heated and ventilated front seats, heated outer rear seats, an eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and Kia’s triple-screen dashboard, comprising dual 12-inch displays plus a dedicated five-inch climate control screen with physical controls. Connected features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air software updates and Kia’s AI-powered voice assistant.

The Sportage ‘Storm’ follows a similar formula, adding unique leather and suede upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, a Harman Kardon audio system and premium paint as standard. It is available with either a 147hp 1.6-litre petrol engine or a 235hp petrol-electric hybrid.

EV5 now with all-wheel drive

Alongside the new trim, Kia has expanded the EV5 range with all-wheel-drive ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ models.

An additional electric motor on the rear axle cuts the 0-62mph time from 8.4 seconds to 7.4 seconds, while maximum braked towing capacity rises from 1,200kg to 1,800kg.

The AWD models retain the same 81kWh battery, with Kia quoting unchanged 10% to 80% DC charging in around 30 minutes. Official range figures for the new drivetrain will be announced closer to launch.

Pricing

The EV5 ‘Storm’ is priced from £43k, while the new all-wheel-drive EV5 ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ cost £46k and £50k respectively.

Sportage ‘Storm’ prices start at £34k for the six-speed manual petrol model, rising to £36k for the automatic and £38k for the self-charging hybrid. The updated model line-ups are now on sale, with kia adding that the first deliveries due later this year.