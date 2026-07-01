Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Kia EV5 and Sportage gain Storm trim choice

Kia has expanded its EV5 and Sportage line-ups with a new 'Storm' trim, while also introducing all-wheel-drive versions of the EV5

Kia EV5 and Kia Sportage

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

RAC-logo-600x300-orange

Complete peace of mind for all your driving needs.
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Kia has expanded its EV5 and Sportage line-ups with a new Storm special edition trim, while also introducing all-wheel-drive versions of the EV5 for the first time.

Positioned between the existing ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ models, the new ‘Storm’ grade combines styling and equipment from higher-spec versions at a lower price point. The new trim is now available to order, with first UK deliveries expected later this year.

New Storm trim aims to bridge the gap

Available on both the EV5 electric SUV and the petrol and petrol-electric hybrid Sportage, the ‘Storm’ sits between the mid-range ‘GT-Line’ and top-spec ‘GT-Line S’.

On the EV5, Storm is front-wheel drive and powered by the same 81kWh battery, but adds unique styling including new 19-inch alloy wheels, gloss black exterior accents and a choice of three no extra cost paint finishes, including an exclusive ‘Dark Ocean Blue’ colour.

Inside, buyers get heated and ventilated front seats, heated outer rear seats, an eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and Kia’s triple-screen dashboard, comprising dual 12-inch displays plus a dedicated five-inch climate control screen with physical controls. Connected features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air software updates and Kia’s AI-powered voice assistant.

The Sportage ‘Storm’ follows a similar formula, adding unique leather and suede upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, a Harman Kardon audio system and premium paint as standard. It is available with either a 147hp 1.6-litre petrol engine or a 235hp petrol-electric hybrid.

EV5 now with all-wheel drive

Alongside the new trim, Kia has expanded the EV5 range with all-wheel-drive ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ models.

An additional electric motor on the rear axle cuts the 0-62mph time from 8.4 seconds to 7.4 seconds, while maximum braked towing capacity rises from 1,200kg to 1,800kg.

The AWD models retain the same 81kWh battery, with Kia quoting unchanged 10% to 80% DC charging in around 30 minutes. Official range figures for the new drivetrain will be announced closer to launch.

Pricing

The EV5 ‘Storm’ is priced from £43k, while the new all-wheel-drive EV5 ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ cost £46k and £50k respectively.

Sportage ‘Storm’ prices start at £34k for the six-speed manual petrol model, rising to £36k for the automatic and £38k for the self-charging hybrid. The updated model line-ups are now on sale, with kia adding that the first deliveries due later this year.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide
Newspress Awards 2022 v2

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2026 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved