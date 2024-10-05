Make and model: Lexus LBX

Description: Small SUV/crossover

Price range: from £29,995

Lexus says: “The smallest Lexus yet, the LBX is a self-charging hybrid crossover that’s designed to be accessible and easy to live with, in tune with contemporary style thinking that combines high quality with a casual feel.”

We say: The Lexus LBX is the Japanese brand’s smallest model yet, but manages to retain all the luxuries found in its larger siblings.

Introduction

The LBX is the entry-level model in the Lexus range. Aimed at younger owners, it’s been designed specifically for the European market. As the luxury arm of Toyota, Lexus models are more upmarket but share commonalities with the Toyota range. The LBX shares its basic platform and hybrid engine with the Toyota Yaris Cross.

As of September 2024, media reviews of the Lexus LBX have earned the car a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 62% in our Expert Rating Index. Since the LBX has only been on sale for around a year, we don’t yet have a rating for this model as a used pick.

What is the Lexus LBX

Categorised as a small SUV or crossover, the LBX is the smallest model in the Lexus range. The LBX is in the same segment as the Ford Puma, Fiat 500X, Renault Captur and the Toyota Yaris Cross. There aren’t many luxury models of this size as the main priorities for small SUVs are generally affordability and practicality.

It’s essentially a beefier hatchback that has a slightly higher ride height and taller stance. For drivers that want the premium fitment associated with German manufacturers like Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, the LBX is designed to fill this gap in the market. Around the £30,000 mark there’s quite a lot of choice when it comes to different body styles so the LBX is up against the likes of the larger Nissan Qashqai, the BMW 1 Series, and the Audi Q2.

First impressions

Swooping lines connecting the headlights at the front and rear give the LBX a distinctive look. The grille is integrated into the front end and flanked by aerodynamic styling. Both wheel arches have black plastic surrounds and the same trim features along the bottom of the doors. At the back, the lights cut a line across the middle of the car beneath the rear window. Lower down, there’s similar aerodynamic styling as seen at the front. Its size and stance is quite similar to the Ford Puma.

On the inside, the touchscreen is integrated into the centre console which also has a tray for your phone, a cup holder in front of the gearstick and an additional one beneath the central arm rest which slides back. Some climate control buttons are real, while others are housed along the bottom of the screen. The driver’s display has a simple layout that prioritises all the important information.

We like: Distinctive styling and aero features

We don’t like: Some climate controls in the touchscreen

What do you get for your money?

Seven different trim levels are available for the LBX range: Urban, Premium, Premium Plus, Premium Plus Design, Takumi, Takumi Design and Original Edition.

Urban starts from £30K and includes automatic high beams, keyless entry, a ten-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto.

Premium is from £33K and adds blind spot monitoring, safe exit assist, heated front seats, lumbar support for the driver, and privacy glass.

Premium Plus starts at £35K and includes a head-up display, and 18-inch gloss alloy wheels. From this trim level upwards the LBX features what Lexus calls its Tazuna cockpit which is a 12-inch driver’s display which focuses on the most important, easy-to-read features.

Premium Plus Design is from £36.5K and adds 18-inch machine finished alloy wheels instead of a high gloss finish like Premium Plus. It also comes with perforated synthetic leather upholstery with red stitching and bi-tone exterior paintwork.

Takumi trim with front-wheel drive starts at £39K or with all-wheel drive from £40.5K. This trim includes adaptive high beams, heated steering wheel, eight-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, 360 degree panoramic monitor view and a high-end Mark Levinson sound system.

Takumi Design starts at £40K for the front-wheel drive version and £41K for the all-wheel drive option. It adds leather ultrasuede upholstery, bi-tone exterior paintwork and 18-inch machine finished alloy wheels while Takumi gets the same gloss finish ones as Premium Plus trim.

Original Edition is only available with front-wheel drive from £40K. It’s available exclusively with 18-inch matt black alloy wheels and bi-tone pearlescent sonic copper and black paintwork.

The LBX range is covered by a three-year, 60,000 mile warranty, which can be extended up to ten years or 100,000 miles if you continue to have the vehicle serviced by a Lexus dealership after the new car warranty expires.

We like: Good amount of technology included from Urban upwards

We don’t like: Entry-level trims include fewer premium features

What’s the Lexus LBX like inside?

Across all trim levels, the LBX gets a ten-inch touchscreen. Some components of the climate control system are displayed or controlled using the screen but there are a few buttons for things like temperature and demisting the front screen. Beneath these controls, there’s two USB-C ports, the hazard lights button and a button to show the camera view around the vehicle. On Takumi trim upwards this is accompanied by a park assist button.

Underneath the tray for your phone there’s an open space that can be accessed from the driver or passenger side to store additional bits and bobs. As it’s quite low down and potentially close to the driver’s knee it can be easier to access from the passenger side.

In the back there’s another two USB-C charging ports and rear passengers get a door bin either side. There’s not a huge amount of room in the back but there’s enough legroom for most adult passengers. Headroom might be a bit tight for taller passengers and sitting three abreast is only advisable for short journeys.

There’s a small lip to lift luggage over and into the boot but it’s a useful square shape to boost practicality. The boot is also moulded around the wheel arches which leaves a cubby on either side for smaller items. With the seats folded down, luggage space opens up. Due to the lower boot floor, the load space isn’t completely flat when the seats are down so any long items will rest on the seat backs.

Throughout, the materials used all feel good quality and the car feels robustly built. Like larger Lexus SUVs, the LBX features electronic door handles that require pressure from your thumb to pop the door open. The mechanism feels suitably weighty and on higher trim levels can prevent you from opening the door if a cyclist or car is approaching the rear of the vehicle to avoid a collision.

We like: Good amount of interior storage space

We don’t like: Rear passenger compartment isn’t as spacious as rivals

What’s under the bonnet?

There’s just one engine option available in the LBX but it can be paired with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The 1.5-litre petrol hybrid engine self charges so you never have to worry about plugging it in. It delivers 134bhp and the front-wheel drive version gets you from 0-62mph in a touch opver nine seconds, which is about half a second quicker than the all-wheel drive model. Official fuel economy is rated at an excellent 63mpg, although that’s based on a government lab test rather than real-world driving.

The hybrid system has an intelligent control unit which links with navigation and live traffic data to effectively manage the amount of battery charge for scenarios later in the journey where electric energy will be most beneficial. It can also optimise recovering energy when the vehicle is travelling downhill and predict when an uphill section is coming.

Unbraked towing capacity is rated at 550kg and braked towing capacity at 750kg.

What’s the Lexus LBX like to drive?

The seat position is closer to that of a hatchback than a taller SUV but it gives you pretty good all round visibility on the road. Unless you live in an area with particularly slippery road surfaces or frequent poor weather conditions, the front-wheel drive model should provide the right amount of grip and performance for most drivers. The all-wheel drive option is slightly heavier so it’s not as quick and won’t be the most efficient choice if you’re looking to maximise fuel economy.

At slower speeds the LBX’s suspension can feel quite firm. On winding country roads this helps to make the experience more engaging and at speed it feels comfortable. Initially, when you get in, all the safety systems reset so the car pings at you for various things such as a new speed limit sign or if you’re speeding. This functionality can be useful in unfamiliar areas but most of the time you’ll want to go through the menus in the driver’s display to turn it off.

Its hybrid engine makes the LBX very quiet when it’s running on electric power. With the engine working as well it’s still fairly quiet unless you put your foot all the way down on the accelerator. This makes the revs rise until the CVT gearbox quiets down but it’s rare you’ll ever need to drive the LBX like that.

We like: Economical hybrid engine

We don’t like: Safety features ping at you

Verdict

Lexus’s smallest car matches the stylish, well-equipped upmarket feel of the rest of its range. It’s easy to drive, economical thanks to the hybrid engine and fairly practical for a driver and passenger. As Lexus is aiming this model at younger audiences, it feels best suited to those who won’t regularly be carrying passengers in the rear but the boot is a good size for all your weekly needs and weekends away.

The Premium Plus trim is likely to be the best pick for drivers looking for luxury features such as heated front seats, lumbar support, wireless phone charging, a head-up display and large 12-inch driver’s display. At just over £35K, there’s a lot of competition at this price point from rivals like the Audi Q2 and Ford Puma ST.

Key specifications

Model tested: Lexus LBX Takumi

Price as tested: £39,175

Engine: 1.5-litre petrol hybrid

Gearbox: Automatic (continuously variable transmission) Power: 136 bhp

Torque: 185 Nm

Top speed: 106 mph

0-62 mph: 9.2 seconds CO2 emissions: 108 g/km

Euro NCAP safety rating: No rating as of September 2024

TCE Expert Rating: New car score 62%, C

