Model update

Long-standing Volvo XC90 SUV given another update

The Volvo XC90 update has been given another refresh, including exterior styling tweaks, an infotainment update and cabin design revisions

2024 Volvo XC90

by Sean Rees
On sale since 2015, the large Volvo XC90 update has been given another refresh to extend its time on sale, including exterior styling tweaks, an infotainment update and cabin design revisions.

This update comes as Volvo walked back its original plans to sell only plug-in vehicles by 2030, explaining that petrol-powered models may have a future beyond that point, should the UK government allow them to be sold new by then.

The flagship model in Volvo’s petrol-powered range, the XC90 will be on sale for a few years longer, this new facelift bringing the SUV up to date with newer models in the Volvo range.

Starting with the exterior looks, the SUV’s front end has been redesigned with new air intakes featured on the lower front bumper and a new-look grille. The key change is the newer ‘Thor’s Hammer’ LED headlight design influenced by the XC90’s all-electric counterpart, the EX90.

Equally as eye-catching are the new LED tail light signatures in the rear, which frame the rear window above a slightly altered rear bumper. Volvo adds that it has also added extra insulation to certain parts of the car to reduce wind and road noise.

Inside, the XC90 has been given a significant infotainment update, with a larger 11-inch portrait-oriented central touchscreen jutting out of the dashboard. The dashboard itself will have a wide range of different wood trims to choose from, replacing the current model’s plastic trimmings. The seats can be trimmed in a recycled polyester fabric, synthetic leather or Nappa leather.

The infotainment, like the systems found in the electric EX30 and EX90, runs on Google software, providing access to apps like Google Maps and Google Assistant without the need for a Android Auto or Apple CarPlay connection (though the car is still compatible with both infotainment plug-ins).

The engine options remain unchanged, with customers able to choose from two petrol mild-hybrids (250hp and 300hp) and a range-topping petrol plug-in hybrid (455hp with 44 miles of all-electric range).

That sums up what we know about the 2024 Volvo XC90 update – its first significant update since 2019. More details, including UK pricing and trim specifications, are sure to arrive in the coming months.

The Volvo XC90 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 66%. The SUV has been widely praised for its spacious cabin and boot, as well as its comfortable ride, but has also faced criticism for its fiddly pre-update infotainment and its expensive price tag.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
